'Putin might be many things but he's not suicidal,' says ex-Finnish PM amid nuke threats

By Liam Gould

Former Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubb said Vladimir Putin isn't "suicidal" when asked whether the Russian president could see through his threats of using nuclear weapons.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr about whether or not Putin's threats of using nuclear weapons was legitimate, the former Finnish Prime Minister said "Putin is many things, but I don't think he's suicidal."

"And I think everyone including the Russian military, and the Russian oligarchs, and Russian cronies of Putin - they know there is no point in going there."

But Mr Stubb said threats should always be taken seriously "especially when they come from Russia."

Andrew asked whether the Russian president could use nuclear weapons in a potential escalation of the war.

"Putin has been making quite clear and blatant nuclear threats. He talks a lot about the hyper-sonic missiles Russia has to which we in the West have no particular way of combating at the moment, for the next few years at least and about the fact he has nuclear weapons," he said.

"Do you take his nuclear threats in any way seriously, or do you think it's mere bluster?"

Mr Stubb replied: "You always have to take threats seriously, especially when they come from Russia. Having said that the steps to some kind of nuclear escalation, I think are quite few and far between. In the sense that first you have chemical and then you have nuclear."

Andrew also asked Mr Stubb on Finland's joining of Nato, along with Sweden. He said: "You've been a long, long time supporter of your country joining Nato and that now looks likely to happen.

"But, you have said this will involve further Russian threats and disruption as that process takes place. Can you tell us what kind of thing you're talking about?"

Mr Stubb warned there would be "three areas" that would be targeted, "hybrid, cyber and information - so basically not conventional warfare."

He continued: "We saw some of the cyber stuff when Zelenskyy was speaking at the Finnish parliament three weeks ago. So basically, the Russians shut down the whole page of the Foreign Ministry, and the Defence Ministry and on top of that they did a bit of a violation of our airspace."

"So that kind of intimidation we should expect."

But, the former Finnish PM insisted "it's pretty much a win-win proposition, both for Nato and then for Finland and Sweden."

His comments come after Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organisation.

Public support in Finland and Sweden for Nato membership is growing in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. Media speculation in the two countries suggest the two might apply in mid-May.

"It's their decision," Mr Stoltenberg said. "But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly."

He gave no precise time frame, but did say that the two could expect some protection should Russia try to intimidate them from the time their membership applications are made until they formally join.

Mr Stoltenberg said he is "confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden."

Nato's collective security guarantee ensures that all member countries must come to the aid of any ally under attack.

Mr Stoltenberg added that many Nato allies have now pledged and provided a total of at least eight billion US dollars in military support to Ukraine.