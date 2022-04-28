'Putin might be many things but he's not suicidal,' says ex-Finnish PM amid nuke threats

28 April 2022, 19:37 | Updated: 28 April 2022, 19:39

By Liam Gould

Former Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubb said Vladimir Putin isn't "suicidal" when asked whether the Russian president could see through his threats of using nuclear weapons.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr about whether or not Putin's threats of using nuclear weapons was legitimate, the former Finnish Prime Minister said "Putin is many things, but I don't think he's suicidal."

"And I think everyone including the Russian military, and the Russian oligarchs, and Russian cronies of Putin - they know there is no point in going there."

But Mr Stubb said threats should always be taken seriously "especially when they come from Russia."

Andrew asked whether the Russian president could use nuclear weapons in a potential escalation of the war.

"Putin has been making quite clear and blatant nuclear threats. He talks a lot about the hyper-sonic missiles Russia has to which we in the West have no particular way of combating at the moment, for the next few years at least and about the fact he has nuclear weapons," he said.

"Do you take his nuclear threats in any way seriously, or do you think it's mere bluster?"

Mr Stubb replied: "You always have to take threats seriously, especially when they come from Russia. Having said that the steps to some kind of nuclear escalation, I think are quite few and far between. In the sense that first you have chemical and then you have nuclear."

Andrew also asked Mr Stubb on Finland's joining of Nato, along with Sweden. He said: "You've been a long, long time supporter of your country joining Nato and that now looks likely to happen.

"But, you have said this will involve further Russian threats and disruption as that process takes place. Can you tell us what kind of thing you're talking about?"

Mr Stubb warned there would be "three areas" that would be targeted, "hybrid, cyber and information - so basically not conventional warfare."

Read More: Rifkind: UK will not enter 'shooting war' with Russia, but we'll do all we can to help Ukraine

He continued: "We saw some of the cyber stuff when Zelenskyy was speaking at the Finnish parliament three weeks ago. So basically, the Russians shut down the whole page of the Foreign Ministry, and the Defence Ministry and on top of that they did a bit of a violation of our airspace."

"So that kind of intimidation we should expect."

But, the former Finnish PM insisted "it's pretty much a win-win proposition, both for Nato and then for Finland and Sweden."

stubb
'Putin might be many things but he's not suicidal,' says former Finnish PM. Picture: LBC

Andrew also asked Mr Stubb on Finland's joining of Nato, along with Sweden. He said: "You've been a long, long time supporter of your country joining Nato and that now looks likely to happen.

"But, you have said this will involve further Russian threats and disruption as that process takes place. Can you tell us what kind of thing you're talking about?"

Mr Stubb warned there would be "three areas" that would be targeted, "hybrid, cyber and information - so basically not conventional warfare."

He continued: "We saw some of the cyber stuff when Zelenskyy was speaking at the Finnish parliament three weeks ago. So basically, the Russians shut down the whole page of the Foreign Ministry, and the Defence Ministry and on top of that they did a bit of a violation of our airspace."

"So that kind of intimidation we should expect."

But, the former Finnish PM insisted "it's pretty much a win-win proposition, both for Nato and then for Finland and Sweden."

His comments come after Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organisation.

Public support in Finland and Sweden for Nato membership is growing in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. Media speculation in the two countries suggest the two might apply in mid-May.

"It's their decision," Mr Stoltenberg said. "But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly."

He gave no precise time frame, but did say that the two could expect some protection should Russia try to intimidate them from the time their membership applications are made until they formally join.

Mr Stoltenberg said he is "confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden."

Nato's collective security guarantee ensures that all member countries must come to the aid of any ally under attack.

Mr Stoltenberg added that many Nato allies have now pledged and provided a total of at least eight billion US dollars in military support to Ukraine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

ukraine

Ukraine releases photos of ten Russian troops accused of being among ‘Butchers of Bucha’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted there could be further help for families struggling with soaring energy bills in the autumn.

Cost of living crisis: 'Silly' to offer more help with soaring energy bills now, says Sunak
Nadine Dorries revealed she has experienced "mansplaining" in the House of Commons

Nadine Dorries: I was mansplained to, talked down to and talked over as an MP

Sir Malcolm Rifkind said the the United Kingdom is not "going to get involved in a direct shooting war" with Russia

Rifkind: UK will not enter 'shooting war' with Russia, but we'll help Ukraine all we can

rees-mogg

Brexit border checks delayed again as Rees-Mogg admits they would cost £1bn

boris

Boris Johnson ‘attended Carrie’s Abba party to interview one of her friends for a job’

Zara Phythian and her husband are accused of 14 child sex offences

Doctor Strange star accused of child sex charges 'threatened to burn victim's belongings'

British national Scott Sibley (left) has died in Ukraine (stock image).

Volunteer former soldier named as first Brit killed 'fighting Russia in Ukraine'

Exclusive
boris

Boris says MP Commons porn claim is 'mind-boggling' and vows to 'get the truth'

Mino Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, has confirmed he has not died.

Top football agent Mino Raiola tweets he's still alive from intensive care

logan

Expert calls for review into children’s social care 'in crisis' after Logan Mwangi murder

Ann Davies was married to Richard Briers.

Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies dies aged 87

Liam Byrne has apologised

Liam Byrne: MP sorry for bullying staff member as he faces two-day Commons ban

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has been charged with failing to stop and driving without due care

Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged with failing to stop after a car crash

Drug addict Laura Heath, 40, has been jailed for the gross negligence manslaughter of her son Hakeem Hussain, 7.

Junkie mum who smoked crack from son's inhaler jailed for 20 years over his death

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested the culture in Westminster could have contributed to a Tory MP allegedly watching pornography in the Commons.

Booze and stress could be reason Tory watched porn in Commons, minister suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

U.S. Capitol

US House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid
President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Joe Biden asks Congress to bankroll support for Ukrainian government
George Floyd Minneapolis Police

Derek Chauvin appeals against murder conviction over George Floyd killing
Soldiers from US Army Garrison Italy return a birthday cake to Meri Mion, centre, in Vicenza, northern Italy (Laura Krieder/US Army/AP)

Italian woman, 90, gets birthday cake 77 years after it was taken by liberators
Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March Of The Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland’s president denounces Russian war in Ukraine at Holocaust event
Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Family of Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett receives new death threat
A blue and white checked gingham dress, worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz (Katie Vasquez/AP)

Judy Garland’s Dorothy dress from The Wizard Of Oz to go under the hammer
Russian military vehicles move in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Mariupol citizens face deadly danger from ‘medieval’ conditions, council says
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/PA)

Nato boss says Finland and Sweden would be warmly welcomed in the alliance
Ukrainian servicemen install a machine gun on the tank during the repair works after fighting against Russian forces in Donetsk region (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia intensifies attempts to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04 | Watch again

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her
'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer
Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police