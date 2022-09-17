Russia may be unable to fend off another Ukraine attack experts say as Putin vows to press on

Putin speaks following Ukraine's counter-attacks against Russia. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Beleaguered Russian forces still reeling from Ukraine's counter attack may not have 'sufficient reserves or adequate morale' to withstand another concerted assault, according to defence experts.

British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove following a successful counter-offensive from the Ukrainians, forcing the Kremlin to concede swathes of territory.

The zone is viewed as important partly because it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has sought to “liberate” as one of its key war aims.

Any substantial loss of territory here would “unambiguously undermine” Vladimir Putin’s strategy for the conflict, the experts say.

Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine's successful counter offensive with not change Russia's plans despite a string of recent setbacks.

In a rapid counter-attack, Ukrainian forces say they captured over 8,000 sq km (3,000 sq miles) in six days in the north-eastern Kharkiv region.

But, in his first public comments since the Ukrainian successes, Putin said he was not in a hurry, Russia has not deployed its full forces and the offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region remains on track.

Speaking after a summit in Uzbekistan, the Russian leader said: "Our offensive operation in the Donbas is not stopping. They're moving forward - not at a very fast pace - but they are gradually taking more and more territory.

"I remind you that the Russian army isn't fighting in its entirety... Only the professional army is fighting."

Mass grave in Izium after Ukraine retakes the city from Russian forces. Picture: Getty

The industrial Donbas region in east Ukraine is the focus of Russia's invasion, which Mr Putin falsely claims is necessary to save Russian-speakers from genocide.

Parts of the Donbas have been occupied by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. The Kharkiv region, where Ukraine's recent counter-attack was launched, is not part of the Donbas.

Russia initially denied sending conscript soldiers to Ukraine, but several officers were disciplined after cases came to light of conscripts being forced to sign contracts and in some instances being taken prisoner.

So far, Russia has avoided declaring war on Ukraine insisting that the invasion is a "special military operation".

However some pro-Kremlin commentators have called for more soldiers to be mobilised and a recently leaked video showing Russia trying to recruit murderers and sex offenders suggests Russia has recruitment problems.

Putin's visit to the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan included meetings with China's leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who both expressed concern over the invasion.