Putin under pressure over Ukraine war disaster as Kremlin scraps New Year’s press conference

12 December 2022, 18:32

Putin has pulled put of his New Year's press conference
Putin has pulled put of his New Year's press conference. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Russian president Vladimir Putin is set to miss his annual New Year’s press conference, the Kremlin has announced.

Speculation is rife following the break in traditional protocol, which usually sees Russia’s leader undertake a marathon press conference followed by a reception held inside the Kremlin.

This year, however, the televised event – which is usually held between December 14 and 23 and acts as a PR boosting exercise for Putin and his government – has been cancelled.

The news comes amid mounting pressure from within his own country, as support for the war in Ukraine and his leadership continues to dwindle.

It’s the first time such a break in protocol has taken place under Putin’s leadership.

Read more: Russian nuke bombers 'damaged in suspected Ukrainian drone strike on airbase'

Read more: Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched

Monday’s announcement follows a growing tide of discontent from within Russia.

It’s an event that’s normally attended by around 500 journalists – both national and international.

However, many are speculating such a cancellation is an attempt to stave off awkward questions from members of Russia’s traditionally loyal press, whilst minimising public embarrassment.

“As for the big press conference – yes there won’t be any until the New Year,” said Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

He added that Putin would “find a way” to communicate with the Kremlin “pool” – a term used to describe the journalists attending such events, many of whom tend to be members of state media.

It comes at a time when Putin appears increasingly isolated, faces increased scrutiny and is seeing dwindling support for his war in Ukraine.

