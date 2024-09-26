Putin proposes new rules for when Russia could use nuclear weapons

26 September 2024, 06:08

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Vladimir Putin has proposed new rules for when Russia could use nuclear weapons.

In a thinly veiled threat to Western powers, Mr Putin said Russia could now consider an attack from a non-nuclear state that was backed by a nuclear-armed one to be a "joint attack."

Speaking at a meeting of Russia's security council on Wednesday, he proposed the change to the country’s military doctrine, in what could be seen as a threat of a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

Ukraine is a non-nuclear power, backed by countries such as the UK and US who have nuclear capabilities and thus would qualify under Putin’s new rules.

Russia’s current doctrine says they can only launch a nuclear strike if the security of the state is at risk.

Mr Putin said: "It is proposed that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation."

Russian RS-24 Yars nuclear missile complex (NATO reporting name: SS-29) arrives during the main rehearsals of the military parade, in the Red Square on May 5, 2024.
Russian RS-24 Yars nuclear missile complex (NATO reporting name: SS-29) arrives during the main rehearsals of the military parade, in the Red Square on May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty

It comes as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy intensifies his efforts to secure further military aid from Western allies.

The US and UK have so far declined to grant Kyiv permission to use the missiles they have supplied to strike targets within Russia, despite repeated appeals from Mr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president has expressed frustration, stating that his forces are fighting with their “hands tied” due to their inability to target Russian airfields and military installations, which President Vladimir Putin is using to launch deadly air raids, missile strikes, and drone attacks.

Sir Keir, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said that Mr Zelensky will present his plan for the next phase of the war to his allies there. The gathering comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, as the country continues to battle Russian forces in the east and hold ground in Russia’s Kursk region.

Speaking on the matter, Sir Keir Starmer said: “I do think it’s going to take quite a bit of time at the UN General Assembly. And I think that’s really important because it’s at a critical stage.

“Obviously, President Zelensky has a plan that he wants to walk through with all of us – we knew that was going to happen.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

“The support for Ukraine is resolute. We supply quite a lot of capability already under the last government; we’ve increased that under this government – that’s not a criticism of the last government – and we will always listen very carefully to what Ukraine says it needs by way of capability.

“I don’t think that will be a discussion, I don’t think the victory plan will be about a sole issue like long-range missiles, it will be about a strategic, overarching route for Ukraine to find a way through this and succeed against Russian aggression.”

While Western allies debate the use of long-range missiles, the Biden administration is preparing to send a substantial new military aid package to Ukraine.

Valued at $375 million, the aid will include medium-range cluster bombs, air-to-ground bombs, and an array of rockets, artillery, and armoured vehicles, according to US officials.

