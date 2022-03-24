'Putin will end up in the dock of a court' for Ukraine war crimes, vows Dominic Raab

24 March 2022, 19:38 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 20:03

By Sophie Barnett

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has issued a stark message to Putin and his commanders, warning they "will end up in the dock of a court".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Justice Secretary told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that if we "have the stamina" Putin and his commanders will end up being prosecuted for their crimes in Ukraine.

The former war crimes prosecutor was asked by Andrew whether there is any point in the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating potential war crimes.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Mr Raab, who had just returned from The Hague, said: "The word is going out and this is what we are doing in The Hague, with 38 other countries following our lead, sending the message to Putin and his commanders if you commit these kind of crimes you will end up in the dock of a court.

"Maybe not tomorrow Andrew, maybe you're right, but if we've got the stamina for this, if we want to end the impunity for these appalling scenes on our TV screens, the message goes out now and we stick with it."

Read more: Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

He added that the UK Government will provide "concrete, tangible" support to the ICC in its investigation, with a £1m package of support to aid the probe.

The ICC opened an investigation earlier this month after Britain and 37 allies referred Russia over what the Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as "abhorrent" attacks.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said work would begin "immediately", with his team already collecting evidence, after the co-ordinated referral freed him to get to work without the need for judicial approval.

Mr Khan will look at past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and will go as far back as 2013, before Russia's annexation of Crimea the following year.

The ICC prosecutes individuals accused of the most serious crimes concerning the international community, where states cannot or are unwilling to do so.

Boris Johnson previously warned the Russian president Vladimir Putin "cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

grade

Tory peer Lord Michael Grade named as Ofcom chair after two year search

Boris Johnson has said talk of nuclear weapons is to divert attention away from Russian assaults in Ukraine

Talk of nuclear weapons is a 'distraction' from 'barbarism' in Ukraine, says PM

arrest

Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police swoop on Sir David Amess murder suspect

woman screaming

Woman filmed screaming on Jet2 flight banned from airline for life and fined £5,000

Gordon Ramsay's £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock on the north Cornwall coast.

Gordon Ramsay reignites feud after saying he 'cant stand' the Cornish

ukraine

15,000 people illegally deported to Russia from Mariupol, officials say

Nicola Sturgeon is embroiled in a row similar to when Boris Johnson compared Ukraine to Brexit

Row as Nicola Sturgeon accused of linking independence to Ukraine war

hillsborough

Hillsborough disaster to be taught at schools on Merseyside

The soldiers of the high mountain gendarmerie platoon (PGHM) of Isère quickly went to the scene of the accident.

British tourist, 34, dies in base jumping accident in France

The Chancellor has been mocked after his trip to a petrol station.

Sunak mocked for filling 'Sainsbury's worker's' Kia and struggling with contactless card

Rishi Sunak has increased the National Insurance threshold as part of his spring budget

What is the new National Insurance threshold and what is the new rate?

The Queen is hoping to attend a thanksgiving to Prince Philip

Queen 'hopes' to attend Prince Philip memorial service after missing engagements

Peter Hebblethwaite answered questions in front of the Transport Committee and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee

P&O Ferries boss admits firm 'chose' to break the law by sacking 800 workers

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's stepdaughter has been sanctioned

Lavrov's stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva among new Russian sanctions

Russia has banned Google News for "spreading disinformation" .

Russia bans Google News for 'spreading disinformation' about invasion of Ukraine

Putin is at risk of rebellion from his FSB security service, it's been claimed

Putin 'risks rebellion' from his security service which is 'furious' over Ukraine invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard leaving court

Potential defence opens up for Heard in Depp libel suit

Capitol Riot Guilty Pleas

US Capitol riot committee sets contempt vote for two former Trump aides
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky tells world leaders of urgent need for Ukraine military aid
Russia Ukraine War

Russia accused of taking thousands from Mariupol to use as ‘hostages’
A cab driver told James about his trip to help Ukrainian refugees.

Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine
Russia Ukraine War UN Humanitarian

UN assembly backs resolution blaming Russia for Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis
Germany NATO

Nato chief Stoltenberg to stay in post for extra year

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky urges Nato to provide ‘military assistance without limitations’
East Africa Hunger Crisis

Ethiopia announces ‘humanitarian truce’ in war-ravaged Tigray
New gold buying service from Royal Mint

Russia’s gold stockpile targeted in new G7 sanctions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music
Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police