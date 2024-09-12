Putin warns NATO will be 'at war' with Russia if Ukraine is given the go-ahead to use shadow missiles

Putin warns NATO will be 'at war' with Russia if Ukraine given go-ahead to use shadow missiles. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Vladimir Putin has warned the use of long-range shadow missiles by Ukraine will be seen as an 'act of war' by Russia.

The Russian leader told reporters the use of the UK-made missiles would "change the very nature of the conflict" on Thursday, before issuing a harsh warning to the Ukrainian president.

"It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia," he told state media.

There are currently strong indications the US and UK are poised to lift existing restrictions limiting the use of shadow missiles in Ukraine.

It comes as the US and British foreign ministers met the President Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday amid reports he'll be given a green light from the West to use the long-range missiles against targets inside Russia.

Sergei Markov Former adviser to Vladamir Putin

Speaking with LBC, former adviser to President Putin, Sergei Markov, told Tonight with Andrew Marr that the Russian leader would be prepared to strike airfields in NATO countries if Storm Shadow missiles are used by Ukraine.

"Russia will strike the airfields where the F16s are based," he said, pointing to the fighter jets used to launch the Anglo-French missiles.

"Not in Ukraine, but in airfields in Romania and Poland," he confirmed.

Speaking on Thursday, Putin told the media that if Ukraine uses the missiles, "then taking into account the change of nature of the conflict, we will take the appropriate decisions based on the threats that we will face."

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

The news comes ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's trip to the US on Wednesday, with the Prime Minister set to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House as part of his flying visit.

It comes as Zelensky put further pressure on the West to give him more firepower - as Ukraine continued its advance into Russian territory.

It followed a series of rocket attacks by Russia on Thursday, with three Red Cross workers killed in a missile strike.