'Without Gaza peace the Middle East could collapse': Qatari spokesman tells LBC ahead of ceasefire

A Qatari government spokesperson has warned how important the Gaza ceasefire is. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

A Qatari official has warned that peace in the entire Middle East is threatened by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, ahead of the ceasefire taking effect on Sunday.

Dr Majed Al-Ansari, an adviser to the Qatari Prime Minister, told LBC's Matt Frei that this ceasefire is "the last chance for peace" in the Middle East. "We can't afford to go on like this," he added.

Qatar and the US were among the third party countries driving the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The phased ceasefire, which will see hostages released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, is set to come into force on Sunday morning at 8.30am local time (6.30am UK time).

The 33 hostages to be freed in the first phase are understood to be women, children, men over 50, and sick or wounded people.

Dr Al-Ansari said: "The normalisation of the war in Gaza will only end up with ghost cities, and displaced populations, and a disastrous situation for generations to come that cannot be managed. And there is a collapse point. There is a point where the whole region will collapse completely,

He added that "the stable states are in the minority right now in the region. No region can take this around the world. No region can take so many wars. So if this continues, the only thing we will see is death and destruction all around our region."

The deal was agreed in an Israeli cabinet meeting that lasted for more than six hours. The six-week ceasefire was bitterly opposed by some hardline politicians.

Some commentators have raised concerns that the deal could collapse, leading to more fighting and some hostages being held back.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

Dr Al-Ansari said: "We are hoping for the pressure from the international community, including the UK, to make sure that no party can go back on their promises and their agreement.

He added that the "momentum" created by incoming US president Donald Trump's team was critical, although he also praised the efforts of the outgoing Joe Biden administration.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, Israeli forces will also pull back from heavily populated areas in Gaza, displaced Palestinians will be allowed to start returning to their homes, and hundreds of aid trucks will be permitted to enter the territory each day.

Negotiations for the second phase—aiming for the release of the remaining hostages, a full Israeli troop withdrawal, and the restoration of long-term peace—will begin on the 16th day.

Israeli soldiers work in a staging area on the Israel-Gaza border after returning from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, a day ahead of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov). Picture: Alamy

The third and final phase will focus on rebuilding Gaza, a process that could take years, as well as returning the bodies of any remaining hostages.

The ceasefire willl not see Israel withdraw from Gaza.Instead, a new buffer zone will be erected where the IDF stations troops to “defend” the country’s border.

Many Israelis support a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza.

But some families of fallen soldiers and of hostages oppose any agreement that they perceive grants too many concessions to Hamas.

Keir Starmer welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal as "long-overdue news" and paid tribute to British citizens who were killed during the conflict.

The UK Prime Minister said Britain would join its allies in continuing work to "break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace" for Israelis and Palestinians, which he said would be grounded in a two-state solution.

He paid tribute to "those who won't make it home - including the British people who were murdered by Hamas."

Some 34 hostages have been confirmed dead by the IDF.

At least 46,584 Palestinian people have been killed and 109,731 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.