'Where are the green triangles?': Quality Street fans auditing tubs to check how many there is of their favourite flavour

Fans are auditing Quality Street boxes to see how many of their favourites are included. Picture: Alamy

StephenRigley

Quality Street fans have started 'auditing' tubs to see how many of each flavour are included.

And some say they are 'disappointed' about the lack of one option in particular.

X account Inequality Street, who say they are 'holding confectioners accountable for chocolate inequalities', have started to submit their audits, whereby they count the selection of sweets available in their Christmas box.

The account was first set up a few years ago by 'honorary president' Stephen Hull, who shared his own findings and encouraged other people to follow suit.

This year some Quality Street fans have bemoaned the lack of Green Triangles in their tubs compared to the other sweets included in their tub's collection.

The Green Triangle has a smooth hazelnut centre surrounded by milk chocolate.

@InequalitySt Quite an even spread, not enough triangles as usual. pic.twitter.com/PPC7UAo15G — David (@StHubbins71) November 13, 2023

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a picture of their results, one fan wrote: "Quite an even spread, not enough triangles as usual."

The Inequality Street account reposted another photo uploaded by a Quality Street fan who shared their own results after buying a tin earlier this month.

The fan captioned their post with 'My first audit of 2023' and revealed that out of the 63 items included in their Quality Street tin, the highest number of chocolates were nine Fudges.

These were followed by seven Caramel Swirls, five The Purple Ones, four Toffee Pennies and four The Green Triangles.

A hairdresser, who often shares tins with colleagues while at work, wrote: "We look forward to a chocolate and a cup of tea between clients and I was gutted when I opened my tub of Quality Street and no orange cremes or green triangles!!"

A tub of Quality Street. Picture: Alamy

Nestle has been contacted for comment.

This week, Cadbury apologised and explained the reason behind the random quantities of various chocolates in their tins after fans complained they're not getting enough of their favourites.

The chocolate giant said the tins are filled at random and they have no control over the contents of individual tins.