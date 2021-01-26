Live

Quarantine hotels, EU vaccine row and school return - coronavirus LIVE

People arriving in the UK are going to have to spend 10 days in a hotel room. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Travellers to the UK are facing the prospect of spending a mandatory 10 days in hotels under new plans.

The proposals, set to be approved today, will see people coming to the country paying over £1,000 out of their own pocket to stay in the hotels. Full details will be announced at a later date.

In other news, the EU is taking steps that could threaten the UK's supply of the Pfizer vaccine after a row over the distribution of the Astrazeneca jab.

There could also be an announcement today on the return of schoolchildren to classrooms in England.

