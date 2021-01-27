Live

Live: Quarantine hotels full details to be announced after UK death toll passes 100,000

The UK is set to announce quarantine hotels. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Priti Patel will reveal full details on mandatory quarantine hotels for travellers from Covid hotspots in Parliament later today.

The Home Secretary will make a statement after top ministers met on Tuesday to discuss border controls to help stop the spread of new coronavirus variants.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply sorry" for every life that has been lost to the disease in the UK as the country’s death toll passed 100,000

Meanwhile, the head of AstraZeneca defended its rollout of its vaccine in the EU following tension between member states and the company over supply issues.