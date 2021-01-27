Live

Live: Quarantine hotels full details to be announced after UK death toll passes 100,000

27 January 2021, 07:57 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 08:00

Priti Patel will reveal full details on mandatory quarantine hotels for travellers from Covid hotspots in Parliament later today.

The Home Secretary will make a statement after top ministers met on Tuesday to discuss border controls to help stop the spread of new coronavirus variants.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply sorry" for every life that has been lost to the disease in the UK as the country’s death toll passed 100,000

Meanwhile, the head of AstraZeneca defended its rollout of its vaccine in the EU following tension between member states and the company over supply issues.

The railway tracks leading to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

French police check identity documents at Saint-Charles station in Marseille

Rights groups launch legal action over ‘race discrimination’ by French police
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin

Biden raises Navalny concerns in first call with Putin

Hot lava runs down the side of Mount Merapi

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

Donald Trump

Republicans largely side against holding Trump impeachment trial
A worker puts up a sign on the door of a new Covid-19 ward being set up at the Military Hospital in Lisbon

Global coronavirus cases top 100 million

Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?

The hotel chain owner was speaking to LBC

'Better late than never,' hotels are ready for airport quarantine plans
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We will be restricting the borders even more than they are today,' Robert Jenrick says
Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid

Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid
'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work
James branded the situation 'hellish'

'She's running out of data on her phone so can't access emails for free school meal vouchers'

