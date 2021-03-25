Quarter of people over 80 in England now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

25 March 2021, 20:45

Figures also suggest 3.5% of people aged 75 to 79 have had both doses.
Figures also suggest 3.5% of people aged 75 to 79 have had both doses. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

A quarter of people in England aged 80 and over are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, new figures suggest.

Data for vaccinations has been published by NHS England, and they have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

They show an estimated 25.5% of people in this age group had received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of 21 March.

READ MORE: MPs have voted on extending Covid laws for six months

Second doses must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning more people will need a second jab in the coming weeks.

In some places, the figure is higher than 25.5%, with an estimate of 30.6% for north-east England and Yorkshire and 26.1% for south-west England.

READ MORE: Will vaccine certificates be needed to go to the pub?

READ MORE: There will ‘definitely’ be another surge in Covid infections, Professor Chris Whitty warns

An estimated 87% of people aged 50 and over in England have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

Figures also suggest 3.5% of people aged 75 to 79 have had both doses, along with 1.5% of the 70 to 74 and 65 to 69 age groups.

People aged 80 and over were among the first groups on the priority list for Covid-19 vaccines, with initial doses being offered from early December.

Some younger adults in England are now fully vaccinated, including 2.8% of 50-54 year-olds and 1.7% of those aged 16 to 49.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Street Scene In Montmartre, a painting by Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh (Christophe Ena/AP)

Van Gogh painting sells for £11.2 million in Paris

Biden

Biden says it is his ‘expectation’ to run again for president
A man in the US received about 91,500 pennies for his final pay cheque

Man receives final pay cheque in thousands of pennies after quitting job
France Obit Bertrand Tavernier

Acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier dies aged 79

Israel Elections

Final results confirm political deadlock after Israeli vote

This is the moment an individual appears to attempt to place a lit item under a police van

Police release footage of Bristol protester placing lit item under force van

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?
Nick Ferrari challenged the campaigner over the issue

Smart Motorways: 'Would you rather get somewhere 20 minutes late, or be killed?'
James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs
Nick Ferrari hit out at the idea

'Where will it end?' - Nick Ferrari hits out at vaccine passport for pubs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London