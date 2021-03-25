Quarter of people over 80 in England now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

By Harriet Whitehead

A quarter of people in England aged 80 and over are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, new figures suggest.

Data for vaccinations has been published by NHS England, and they have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

They show an estimated 25.5% of people in this age group had received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of 21 March.

Second doses must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning more people will need a second jab in the coming weeks.

In some places, the figure is higher than 25.5%, with an estimate of 30.6% for north-east England and Yorkshire and 26.1% for south-west England.

An estimated 87% of people aged 50 and over in England have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

Figures also suggest 3.5% of people aged 75 to 79 have had both doses, along with 1.5% of the 70 to 74 and 65 to 69 age groups.

People aged 80 and over were among the first groups on the priority list for Covid-19 vaccines, with initial doses being offered from early December.

Some younger adults in England are now fully vaccinated, including 2.8% of 50-54 year-olds and 1.7% of those aged 16 to 49.