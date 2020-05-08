The Queen's VE Day speech to the nation: Watch from 9pm

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is to deliver a message to the United Kingdom as the country honours servicemen and women on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

At 9pm, the Queen addresses the nation after a day of national remembrance of the sacrifices made during World War II.

The UK came together to celebrate victory in Europe on May 8 1945 and this year's celebration is marked by the fact the country is in a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch the Queen's message to the nation in full above at 9pm tonight.

The Queen is due to address the nation on the anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Supplied

People across the UK came together for a two-minute silence on VE Day to remember those who fought and died in the Second World War.

At 11am, the nation paused to honour the memories of the British servicemen and women who gave their lives during the bloody, six-year-long, global conflict.

The silence was led by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in a broadcast from a location in Scotland, where they are self-isolating.The royal pair laid a wreath and a bunch of flowers at a war memorial close to Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.