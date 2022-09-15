Breaking News

Queen to be buried with Philip after funeral including two minute silence

15 September 2022, 13:06 | Updated: 15 September 2022, 14:05

The Queen will be laid to rest beside the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen will be laid to rest beside the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Queen to be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh in the Royal Vault at Windsor after her funeral on Monday

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Her Majesty will be laid to rest with her late husband at the King George VI memorial chapel during a private service and burial on Monday evening.

Earlier the state funeral at Westminster Abbey at 11am and be broadcast to millions of people across the world. Towards the end of the ceremony the Last Post will sound, followed by a two-minute silence.

The national anthem will be played and there will be a lament at the close of service at around midday.

The Queen and Prince Philip will be reunited at a private ceremony
The Queen and Prince Philip will be reunited at a private ceremony. Picture: Getty

Strict protocol has been issued to those invited, with around 500 heads of state, royals and other political luminaries likely to attend. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was one of the first world leaders to arrive in the UK today.

It is expected the overall numbers will surpass the 2,000 that were present for Princess Diana's funeral and the 3,500 that accepted invites for Winston Churchill's final farewell.

The monarch's children and grandchildren, as well as their partners, are due to take part, though it is not known if her great-grandchildren will attend.

Her Majesty reunion with Prince Philip on Monday evening in the Royal Vault will take place after a private service.

Read More: Charles returns to Highgrove 'to reflect' after first few days as King, while Camilla retreats to Wiltshire estate

Read More: How long is the queue to see the Queen lying in state? Queue tracker and where it starts

King George VI and the Queen Mother are also buried in St George's Chapel in Windsor
King George VI and the Queen Mother are also buried in St George's Chapel in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Since Wednesday she has been lying in state in Westminster Hall as thousands of mourners have been queueing for hours to pay their respects.

The lying in state at Westminster Hall will conclude at 6.30am, with the doors closed in preparation for the funeral.

Shortly after 10.35am, the coffin will be lifted and carried in procession to the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy positioned outside the north door.

The gun carriage will then set off at 10.44am, with the route to the Abbey lined by members of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

A tri-service guard of honour will take place on Parliament Square, accompanied by the band of the Royal Marines.

Following the Queen's coffin will be the King, members of the Royal Family and members of his household.

The procession will arrive at 10.52 and the coffin will be carried into the Abbey for the service.

The doors to Westminster Abbey will have opened at 8.00am to allow the general congregation to take their seats.

After the service the coffin will be followed out by the King, the Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family who will all walk in procession behind the coffin to Wellington Arch. Big Ben will toll throughout this procession.

The doors to Westminster Abbey will have opened at 8.00am to allow the general congregation to take their seats.

The funeral is breaking hundreds of years of royal tradition as it will be the first time such a service will be held at the abbey for a British monarch.George II's funeral in 1760 was the last time it happened.

Funerals for the country's kings and queens have normally been held 20 miles away at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kwasi Kwarteng is set to deliver a mini-budget

Mini-budget cutting tax for millions to be announced next week as Kwarteng mulls binning bankers' bonus cap

Breaking
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the main gates to Sandringham House in Norfolk to view floral tributes to the Queen.

Grieving Kate and William put on brave face as they greet mourners at Sandringham

Emotional mourners wait to see the Queen's coffin

‘An experience I’ll never forget’: Overwhelmed mourners weep after seeing Queen's coffin as queue reaches four miles

Mourners gathered for the funeral of Olivia, 9, who was shot dead in Liverpool

“I will never say goodbye”: Mother’s heartbreaking tribute as mourners gather for funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9

The Queen's 70-year rule was a reign filled with key moments, from the first televised coronation to presiding over the death of Diana, the Princess of Wales, and addressing the nation after it was plunged into lockdown.

70 years on the throne: The Queen's key moments from her reign

Charles retreats to Highgrove House to contemplate his mother's death

Charles returns to Highgrove 'to reflect' after first few days as King, while Camilla retreats to Wiltshire estate

Rehearsals took place for Monday's funeral

Practising for the Queen's final parade: Military's pre-dawn rehearsal for Monday's funeral

One woman testified that Kelly had abused her hundreds of times when she was a minor

Singer R Kelly found guilty of child sex abuse in second US trial

Footage of the attack on the dam emerged on social media

Putin tries to flood Zelenskyy’s home city as reservoir dam hit in missile strike

Her Majesty's coffin is laying in state in Westminster Hall

How long is the queue to see the Queen lying in state? Queue tracker and where it starts

Hundreds of people have reported seeing a strange 'fireball' flying across the sky last night.

'Strange fireball' sighted plummeting to Earth over Northern Ireland and Scotland

Kwasi Kwarteng seeks to scrap the cap on bankers' bonuses

New Chancellor ‘seeks to scrap cap on bankers’ bonuses’ to boost City

People queue to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies on the catafalque in Westminster Hall

Fury as MPs and four guests allowed to jump the queue to see the Queen

A guard fainted overnight with colleagues rushing to his aid

'Hope they are ok': Guard faints and falls off podium while holding vigil beside Queen’s coffin

Tearful mourners queued all night long to pay their respects to the Queen

Britain weeps for its Queen: Thousands wait all night to pay respects but queue may have to close early

Archie and Lilibet will become Prince and Princess respectively.

Meghan and Harry's children 'to be Prince and Princess but will not have HRH titles'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik watches military exercises

US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on country’s ambassador

Nahum Goldman, President of the Jewish Claims Commission, centre, signs agreements between Germany and Israel in a ceremony in Luxembourg on September 10 1952

Germany marks 70 years of compensating Holocaust survivors

Azerbaijanian servicemen crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and approaching the Armenian positions

Ceasefire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

Swedish PM formally resigns after right-wing bloc wins vote

Russia Ukraine War

Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

Samarkand

Presidents of China and Russia at security summit in Uzbekistan

New Zealand bodies

Woman arrested in South Korea after bodies found in suitcases in New Zealand

Zelensky sings with his hand on heart

Volodymyr Zelensky not seriously injured in car crash after battlefield visit

R Kelly

R Kelly convicted on many counts but acquitted of trial fixing

Armenia Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on ceasefire to end fighting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr spoke after the Queen's procession

Andrew Marr: Queen's procession would be recognisable to Victorians - Imperial pageantry of grief
James newspapers

James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

Queen and Nick

The Queen had a 'lovely relationship' with military due to her 'similar outlook', former chief reveals
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London