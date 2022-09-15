Breaking News

Queen to be buried with Philip after funeral including two minute silence

The Queen will be laid to rest beside the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Queen to be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh in the Royal Vault at Windsor after her funeral on Monday

Her Majesty will be laid to rest with her late husband at the King George VI memorial chapel during a private service and burial on Monday evening.

Earlier the state funeral at Westminster Abbey at 11am and be broadcast to millions of people across the world. Towards the end of the ceremony the Last Post will sound, followed by a two-minute silence.

The national anthem will be played and there will be a lament at the close of service at around midday.

The Queen and Prince Philip will be reunited at a private ceremony. Picture: Getty

Strict protocol has been issued to those invited, with around 500 heads of state, royals and other political luminaries likely to attend. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was one of the first world leaders to arrive in the UK today.

It is expected the overall numbers will surpass the 2,000 that were present for Princess Diana's funeral and the 3,500 that accepted invites for Winston Churchill's final farewell.

The monarch's children and grandchildren, as well as their partners, are due to take part, though it is not known if her great-grandchildren will attend.

Her Majesty reunion with Prince Philip on Monday evening in the Royal Vault will take place after a private service.

King George VI and the Queen Mother are also buried in St George's Chapel in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Since Wednesday she has been lying in state in Westminster Hall as thousands of mourners have been queueing for hours to pay their respects.

The lying in state at Westminster Hall will conclude at 6.30am, with the doors closed in preparation for the funeral.

Shortly after 10.35am, the coffin will be lifted and carried in procession to the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy positioned outside the north door.

The gun carriage will then set off at 10.44am, with the route to the Abbey lined by members of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

A tri-service guard of honour will take place on Parliament Square, accompanied by the band of the Royal Marines.

Following the Queen's coffin will be the King, members of the Royal Family and members of his household.

The procession will arrive at 10.52 and the coffin will be carried into the Abbey for the service.

The doors to Westminster Abbey will have opened at 8.00am to allow the general congregation to take their seats.

After the service the coffin will be followed out by the King, the Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family who will all walk in procession behind the coffin to Wellington Arch. Big Ben will toll throughout this procession.

The funeral is breaking hundreds of years of royal tradition as it will be the first time such a service will be held at the abbey for a British monarch.George II's funeral in 1760 was the last time it happened.

Funerals for the country's kings and queens have normally been held 20 miles away at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

This story is being updated