Smiling Queen arrives at Chelsea Flower Show in buggy amid ongoing mobility issues

The Queen arrived in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

The Queen has arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy amid her ongoing mobility issues.

The 96-year-old monarch opted to use the mode of transport at the event for the first time for her comfort.

The Queen, wearing a bright pink outfit, complete with pearls and a floral brooch, visited the garden extravaganza on Monday afternoon - the day before it opens to the public.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "Adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort."

She arrived at around 5.35pm and will be shown around 10 gardens using the vehicle.

It is the first time in nearly a decade that the monarch is believed to have used a buggy at an official engagement.

The Queen was seen in a golf buggy nine years ago in 2013 during the Coronation Festival in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

She also used one during a tour to Australia in 2011, when she visited Government House in Canberra.

Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said of the development: "It's an extremely practical arrangement that will allow the Queen to take part in as many engagements as she is able to do."

The Queen, who confessed during an audience in February to not being able to move, is just 10 days away from the start of her high profile Jubilee celebrations.

She made a surprise appearance at the opening of the Elizabeth line last week and went to the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the Gallop Through History equestrian event this month, but missed the State Opening of Parliament.