Queen back riding again nine months after being told to quit

Queen back riding. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

The Queen is back riding her horse nine months after being advised to quit,

She is said to have been out for gentle trips in Windsor after recent mobility problems kept her from recent Jubilee events.

Her Majesty was even using a golf buggy to ‘walk’ her corgis. But after meeting Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle on Tuesday without the aid of a stick, she appears to have made further progress.

A source told The Sun she had missed her riding for nine months, adding: "The Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again. Riding again is a wonderful sign after those worries about her health. To do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.

"The Queen often used to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback, but in more recent years the role had been taken over by members of her family. She has been a committed horsewoman ever since she was given a pony at three in 1929, and has been a devoted racehorse owner and breeder all her adult life.

Queen riding in Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

Her Majesty is hoping to make her annual trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week but a decision will be taken closer to the time, Buckingham Palace has said.

The monarch, 96, who is facing ongoing mobility issues, is planning to be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh when other members of the royal family travel to Scotland en masse to carry out engagements between June 27 and July 1.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen pledged to continue to serve as monarch 'to the best of my ability supported by my family'.