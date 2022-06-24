Queen back riding again nine months after being told to quit

24 June 2022, 09:15

Queen back riding
Queen back riding. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

The Queen is back riding her horse nine months after being advised to quit,

She is said to have been out for gentle trips in Windsor after recent mobility problems kept her from recent Jubilee events.

Her Majesty was even using a golf buggy to ‘walk’ her corgis. But after meeting Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle on Tuesday without the aid of a stick, she appears to have made further progress.

Read More: Smiling Queen awarded Canterbury Cross by archbishop for 'unstinting' service to church

Read More: 'My heart's with you all': Queen thanks nation after surprise balcony appearance

A source told The Sun she had missed her riding for nine months, adding: "The Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again. Riding again is a wonderful sign after those worries about her health. To do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.

"The Queen often used to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback, but in more recent years the role had been taken over by members of her family. She has been a committed horsewoman ever since she was given a pony at three in 1929, and has been a devoted racehorse owner and breeder all her adult life.

Queen riding in Trooping the Colour
Queen riding in Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

Her Majesty is hoping to make her annual trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week but a decision will be taken closer to the time, Buckingham Palace has said.

The monarch, 96, who is facing ongoing mobility issues, is planning to be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh when other members of the royal family travel to Scotland en masse to carry out engagements between June 27 and July 1.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen pledged to continue to serve as monarch 'to the best of my ability supported by my family'.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Anita Alvarez fainted underwater during a competition and was rescued by her coach

'Uh oh, I don't feel great': Swimmer saved from drowning by coach breaks silence

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak on a visit to Aberdeen.

Sunak denies 'syphoning' oil and gas profits to 'bankroll' Treasury plans

Breaking
Nick Ferrari grilled Priti Patel on her Rwanda migrant plan.

Rwanda migrant plan is not 'appalling' but 'should be a deterrent', Priti Patel tells LBC

Priti Patel has defended the government's record after crippling by-election results

'We've done incredibly well': Priti says govt will 'crack on' despite by-election wipeout

The alleged dating profile pictures.

Wife, 22, learns 'husband' is a woman despite 'intimate' relationship

Charles will address leaders on Friday

Prince Charles to hail diversity of Commonwealth as its 'strength' in speech to leaders

Ukraine and Moldova have been accepted as candidates to join the EU.

EU grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status after speedy review

The Queen remains popular in Australia, Kevin Rudd has said.

The Queen is 'deeply respected' in Australia, says country's former PM Kevin Rudd

Michael Franzese spoke to Andrew Marr on LBC

Top Mafia boss reveals he had to ‘look over his shoulder’ for years after leaving the mob

Sadiq Khan warned TfL services may need to be placed in a state of 'managed decline'

London Mayor warns of cuts to Tube and buses unless long-term funding deal is reached

The US Supreme Court has struck down a New York gun law enacted more than a century ago.

US Supreme Court overturns New York gun law in major ruling

Rhian Brewster (L) and Oli McBurnie (R) have been charged

Sheffield United stars Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie charged after play-off trouble

BA staff at Heathrow have voted to go on strike as the second day of rail strikes hit the country.

Holiday hell at Heathrow: Millions face summer travel misery after BA staff vote to strike

Ekweremadu and his wife have been charged over an organ harvesting plot

Nigerian politician and wife charged over plot to traffic child for organ harvesting in UK

Boris Johnson is going to tell Prince Charles to 'keep an open mind' on the Rwanda migrant plans

Boris to tell Charles to 'keep an open mind' over Rwanda migrant plan

Latest News

See more Latest News

The sculpture of prominent Italian poet Dante Alighieri is protected by sandbags, on Vladimir’s Hill in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian army to retreat from battered city to avoid encirclement
Wallyford crash

Lorry crash in East Lothian sees part of east coast mainline closed
Afghans pray for relatives killed in the earthquake at a burial site in Gayan village, Paktika province

Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 1,150 people
A demonstrator hurls a tear gas canister back at police during protests against the government of President Guillermo Lasso and rising fuel prices in Quito, Ecuador

One dead and dozens hurt on 12th day of protesting in Ecuador
Chuck Kabacinski participates in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington

US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game in 2018

Witnesses drag feet at trial of man accused of shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle
Emergency personnel look over the sight of a helicopter that crashed in Blair, West Virginia

Six die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter used in Die Hard and The Rock
Silhouette and shadow of girl walking down the street

Child rape victim receives legal abortion after judge’s refusal sparked outrage
Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Prosecutor calls for ex-Cheer star Jerry Harris to be given 15 years in prison
Brexit

European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London