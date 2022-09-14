Queen 'to be buried with just two modest items of jewellery' despite collection worth millions

14 September 2022, 06:27

The Queen will only be buried with two items of jewellery, according to a royal expert
The Queen will only be buried with two items of jewellery, according to a royal expert. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen will likely be buried with just two very modest items of jewellery despite owning a collection worth millions of pounds, a royal expert has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The monarch will lie in state from Wednesday evening, with millions of pounds worth of jewels including the imperial state crown, which is officially priceless but thought to be worth up to £5 billion.

But her burial will be much more modest, with Lisa Levinson of the Natural Diamond Council predicting she will wear just two simple items - her wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings.

Read more: Back home in Buckingham Palace: Queen's final night with her family before procession to Westminster

Read more: Feuding brothers unite: Prince William and Harry to walk together with King behind Queen's coffin

Ms Levinson told the Metro that she would likely not even wear her engagement ring.

The ring, which has a total of eleven diamonds on it, will likely be given to the Queen's daughter Princess Anne.

"Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings," Ms Levinson said.

"The young Prince Philip was closely involved in the design of Elizabeth’s engagement ring, which is set in platinum and has eleven natural diamonds – a three-carat round solitaire diamond, and five smaller stones set on each side."

Read more: Queues set to back up for miles along Thames as millions descend on capital to see Queen lying in state

Read more: Center Parcs u-turns on plan to 'kick out' guests for Queen's funeral after backlash from holidaymakers

The Queen has a private jewellery collection worth millions of pounds.

It is thought to include nearly 100 broaches as well as 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 ring and 14 watches.

The Queen had an extensive jewellery collection
The Queen had an extensive jewellery collection. Picture: Alamy

Having spent a last night in Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II will on Wednesday be carried to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state until the funeral.

The coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the Palace.

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Read more: King Charles's staff hit with redundancy notices during church services commemorating the Queen

Read more: Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen

Her Majesty will lie in state from Wednesday to Monday
Her Majesty will lie in state from Wednesday to Monday. Picture: Alamy

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

During the lying-in-state, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped

UK inflation rate eases but still near 40-year record

Mr Macron made the request following the death of the Queen,

French politicians refuse to fly flags at half-mast out of respect to Queen

William and Harry will put on a united front with their father on Wednesday

William and Harry to reunite with Charles today to march behind Queen's coffin in heartbreaking echo of Diana's funeral

Members of the public will line up along the Thames before entering Westminster Hall

Queues set to back up for miles along Thames as millions descend on capital to see Queen lying in state

Charles's staff heard they face redundancy during thanksgiving service for the Queen in Edinburgh

King Charles's staff hit with redundancy notices during church services commemorating the Queen

Russia is a bigger threat to the UK than China, the former head of MI6 has warned.

Russia poses 'most immediate threat' to UK security, says ex MI6 chief

Met firearms officers threaten to hand in their weapons over Chris Kaba shooting

Met firearms officers threaten to disarm in row over Chris Kaba shooting

Serving Met officer charged with child sex crimes

Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences

Her Majesty's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace

Back home in Buckingham Palace: Queen's final night with her family before procession to Westminster

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues

The world leaders heading to London for the Queen's funeral

Biden, Macron and Erdogan among world leaders attending Queen's funeral but Putin not invited

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger

King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Center Parcs u-turns on plan to 'kick out' guests for Queen's funeral after backlash from holidaymakers

Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.

Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

Heinz to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Heinz forced to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thailand Military Shooting

Thai soldier arrested after two people shot dead

Ken Starr holds a document

Ken Starr, whose investigation led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech

Japan’s Emperor and Empress to attend Queen’s state funeral

Vladimir Putin stands near Xi Jinping

Kremlin hails importance of Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping meeting in Samarkand

Ye Olde King's Head pub in Santa Monica, California

US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’

PnB Rock

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Abortion Ban West Virginia

West Virginia legislators approve abortion ban with few exceptions

California Mudslides

Clean-up begins after mudslides sweep through California mountain communities

Kharkiv territory

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on retreating Russian troops

Alex Jones

FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down at trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London