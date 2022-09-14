Queen 'to be buried with just two modest items of jewellery' despite collection worth millions

The Queen will only be buried with two items of jewellery, according to a royal expert. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen will likely be buried with just two very modest items of jewellery despite owning a collection worth millions of pounds, a royal expert has said.

The monarch will lie in state from Wednesday evening, with millions of pounds worth of jewels including the imperial state crown, which is officially priceless but thought to be worth up to £5 billion.

But her burial will be much more modest, with Lisa Levinson of the Natural Diamond Council predicting she will wear just two simple items - her wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings.

Ms Levinson told the Metro that she would likely not even wear her engagement ring.

The ring, which has a total of eleven diamonds on it, will likely be given to the Queen's daughter Princess Anne.

"Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings," Ms Levinson said.

"The young Prince Philip was closely involved in the design of Elizabeth’s engagement ring, which is set in platinum and has eleven natural diamonds – a three-carat round solitaire diamond, and five smaller stones set on each side."

The Queen has a private jewellery collection worth millions of pounds.

It is thought to include nearly 100 broaches as well as 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 ring and 14 watches.

The Queen had an extensive jewellery collection. Picture: Alamy

Having spent a last night in Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II will on Wednesday be carried to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state until the funeral.

The coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the Palace.

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Her Majesty will lie in state from Wednesday to Monday. Picture: Alamy

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

During the lying-in-state, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen.