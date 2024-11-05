Breaking News

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces

5 November 2024, 13:20 | Updated: 5 November 2024, 13:44

Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week, Buckingham Palace has announced.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal.

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

The Duchess of Gloucester has stepped in on the Queen's behalf to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Camilla has also pulled out of a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King the same evening.

It is understood the Queen is currently resting at home.

No further details regarding her illness or treatment have been released but she is understood to be under doctors' supervision.

The Queen’s illness comes just days after she and Charles finished their tour of Australia and Samoa.

She has been forced to pull out of her annual visit to the Field of Remembrance on Thursday.

It is hoped she will be well enough to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph.

