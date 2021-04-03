Queen and Charles enjoy Windsor walk prior to prince's Easter message

3 April 2021, 09:23

The Queen and Prince Charles were pictured smiling while walking in Windsor ahead of Easter
The Queen and Prince Charles were pictured smiling while walking in Windsor ahead of Easter. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The Queen and the Prince of Wales have been pictured together enjoying a walk in Windsor ahead of Charles delivering his Easter message.

Pictures showed the monarch and her eldest son Charles strolling alongside daffodils in the garden of Frogmore House, a royal residence around half a mile south of Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been spending the coronavirus lockdown.

They were photographed on 23 March - just a week after Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, returned home following a month spent in hospital - but the images were released on Good Friday.

The royal pair looked in good spirits and were pictured smiling and laughing as they crossed a small bridge over a stream in the gardens.

Charles donned a tan trench coat over a shirt and tie, while the Queen wrapped up warm in a long green coat with a patterned headscarf.

Read more: Queen carries out first in-person engagement in almost five months

Read more: William felt Harry and Meghan 'blindsided' Queen - senior royal source

The monarch and Charles appeared in good spirits during their Windsor walk
The monarch and Charles appeared in good spirits during their Windsor walk. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, Clarence House said the Prince of Wales has recorded a verse written by acclaimed poet and Catholic priest Gerard Manley Hopkins to show support for Christians at Easter.

Charles' narration of the God's Grandeur poem will be played during a virtual service on Sunday morning at Stonyhurst College, a Catholic boarding school in Lancashire where the Victorian cleric taught.

Clarence House said: "The Prince of Wales has recorded the Gerard Manley Hopkins Poem, God's Grandeur, to show support for Christians around the world at Easter.

"Easter is the most important festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, and Hopkins's poem captures the hope and joy associated with that season."

Read more: Queen praises ‘wonderful work’ of NHS volunteers in video call

Read more: Trooping the Colour cancelled for second year running

The poem begins with the lines: "The world is charged with the grandeur of God.

"It will flame out, like shining from shook foil; It gathers to a greatness, like the ooze of oil Crushed."

Hopkins, who converted to Catholicism, was one of the most influential poets of the Victorian era but gave up writing poetry after choosing to train to become a priest.

Years later, he took to the art again after being inspired to write a long poem in memory of five nuns who died in a shipwreck.

His works were not published in full until 1918, almost 30 years after his death, and his use of language, new rhythmic effects and unusual word combinations were a huge influence on major literary figures like WH Auden and Dylan Thomas.

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korean and Chinese dignitaries

South Korea and China seek to improve ties despite US tensions
An elderly man waits for his jab

Young professionals receive Covid jabs ahead of elderly in Tuscany
Seven people in the UK have died from rare blood clots after receiving the Oxford-developed vaccine

Seven die of blood clots in UK after AstraZeneca jab but no evidence of link
Myanmar coup

Myanmar death toll mounts amid crackdown on coup protests

Care home residents will be allowed two visitors, plus babies and young children, from mid-April

Two visitors for care home residents in England by 12 April

Authorities investigate the scene after a man rammed a car into two officers at the barricade on Capitol Hill in Washington

Joe Biden expresses sorrow after police officer killed in Capitol attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller urged people to get the Covid vaccine

Caller describes shocking Covid symptoms as he begs others to 'get the vaccine'
Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

David explained some of his worries over the enforcement of Covid vaccine passports.

David Lammy's personal tale of feeling 'harassed' by Covid warden
The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London