The Queen Reportedly "Disappointed" By Politicians' "Inability To Govern"

The Queen is reported to be disappointed by politicians' "inability to govern". Picture: PA

The Queen's frustration with British politicians and their "inability to govern" has grown following the Brexit referendum, according to royal insiders.

The Times has reported that the Queen has privately expressed her disappointment in the current political class and its ability to govern, as MPs threaten to involve her in the escalating Brexit deadlock.

Understood to have been made at a private event after David Cameron resigned as Prime Minister, an 'impeccable' source said the Queen was "dismayed" by Westminster.

"I think she's really dismayed," she source said.

"I've heard her talking about her disappointment in the current political class and its inability to govern correctly."

The revelation comes as MPs float the idea of involving the Queen to break the Brexit deadlock, with Labour's Shadow Chancellor saying he would send Jeremy Corbyn "in a cab" to Buckingham Palace to say "we’re taking over."

Buckingham Palace is said to be in talks with Downing Street about how to keep the Queen out of the looming constitutional crisis.

The UK's most senior civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill, and the Queen's Private Secretary, Edward Young, have spoken in the last week about the increasing calls for Her Majesty to step in.

But Sir Anthony Seldon, political historian and author, told LBC the Monarch will try to avoid getting involved in politics - especially Brexit - so "not to alienate some of the nation".

Speaking to Ian Payne, Sir Anthony said: "The Queen has survived throughout her reign - the longest Monarch in British history - by not getting drawn into political matters and at this time the country is more politicised than since the Second World War, the last thing the Monarch will want to do is to try and help the politicians sort out the mess."

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the report.