Late Queen's confidante cast out by King Charles - as he kicks dresser out of home on Windsor Estate

Angela Kelly has moved to the Lake District after being kicked off the Windsor Estate by King Charles. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The late Queen's right-hand woman has been "cut off" by King Charles and kicked off of Windsor Estate.

Angela Kelly is being made to leave the semi-detached grace-and-favour cottage in Berkshire she got in her role as Queen Elizabeth's dresser for more than 20 years.

She confirmed the news on her Instagram this weak as she prepares to more to the Peak District - to a home she can call her own for the first time in two decades.

Kelly, 65, posted a picture of the cottage's garden with a revelatory caption.

She told her friends: "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last."

She confirmed in response to a question in the comments: "I’m moving to the Peak District just further on than Sheffield so not too far away from the family.

"My work phone has been disconnected but hopefully you have this one…Looking forward to my New Adventures [with smiling emoji]".

Ms Kelly attended the State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

In a telling story post, she said: "I am too old to worry about who likes me and who dislikes me! I have more important things to do! If you love me – I love you! If you support me – I support you! If you hate me – I don’t care!"

The revelation is the latest move by the King to reenergize the monarchy at the beginning of his reign.

Last month, he decided to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor - and offered the couple's only home in the UK to Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the couple just days after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, it is understood.

Harry and Meghan admitted on Wednesday evening that they had been asked to vacate the house.In the book, Harry made a series of revelations, including details on royal family feuds, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

The move comes as part of a royal reshuffle which has seen Harry and Meghan evicted from Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Getty

The Sussexes are now drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to the US while Prince Andrew has been offered the property.

It comes after it was reported that Andrew was also being "evicted" from his from 30-room royal mansion.

He has lived in the Royal Lodge, which has a 98-acre estate, since 2003, when he secured a 75-year lease.

But the property is expensive to keep up and already in need of repairs - and Charles is planning to cut Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance.