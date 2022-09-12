The Queen’s final journey: Mourners can pay respects from this afternoon before coffin is flown to London

Queen Elizabeth's coffin is being moved through Edinburgh today. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen's coffin is continuing its journey through Scotland today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, after a six-hour journey from Balmoral.

Her coffin remained in the Throne Room overnight, so staff could bid farewell to Her Majesty.

Despite it being four days since the Queen died, Monday marks D-Day +3 - or D+3 - in the plans for the aftermath of the death, codenamed London Bridge.

Read more: End of William and Harry’s feud? Brothers to bond as they could ‘walk side by side’ at Queen’s funeral

Read more: Live updates: King Charles to lead royal procession as Queen's coffin transported to St Giles' Cathedral

This is due to the announcement taking place late on Thursday, meaning plans were shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.

A number of things are set to take place on Monday.

The Queen's coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday night. Picture: Alamy

Monday morning

The King and The Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences at the death of The Queen.

Charles will make his reply.

Read more: Grieving Princess Anne comforted by Sophie Wessex as Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh ahead of first public visits

12.45pm

The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at Edinburgh Airport.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the Ceremony of the Keys will take place.

The King will inspect the Guard of Honour before being welcomed to his "ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland" by the Lord Provost, and symbolically receiving the keys of the city of Edinburgh.

2.35pm

Following the Ceremony of the Keys, the King will join the procession of the Queen's coffin to St Giles' Cathedral.

He will be joined by his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward on foot.

The Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family will follow behind in cars.

Read more: How to pay your respects at the Queen's lying in state

Watch: Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

Members of the public can watch the procession from the side of the road.

The cortege will leave Holyroodhouse at 2.35pm and travel along the Royal Mile, reaching St Giles' Cathedral at around 2.55pm.

The route the Queen's funeral cortege will take through Edinburgh. Picture: Google Maps/LBC

3pm

The King and the Queen Consort will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at St Giles' Cathedral.

They will be accompanied by other members of the royal family.

The King will then receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the presiding officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Watch: King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

5pm

The Cathedral is opened to the public to allow mourners to file past the coffin and pay their final respects.

5.40pm

Charles and Camilla will receive a motion of condolence, tabled by the First Minister at the Scottish Parliament, and attend a reception.

The Royal Company of Archers, who are the King's bodyguard for Scotland, will give a royal salute.

The King, accompanied by members of the royal family, will then hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral at around 7.20pm.

Monday night

The Queen will remain in the Cathedral, and the public will be able to pay their respects for 24 hours.

On Tuesday night she will be flown to London by RAF aircraft to RAF Northolt.

Follow live updates on LBC's blog or listen live on Global Player.