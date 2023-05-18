Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

18 May 2023, 17:28

The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Queen Elizabeth's funeral and lying-in-state cost an estimated £161.7 million, official figures show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The figures, which were published by the Treasury on Thursday as part of a written statement to parliament, cover the period from the Queen's death on September 8 to her funeral in London on September 19.

Downing Street said the cost was to make sure the funeral ran smoothly, and so mourners from the UK and across the world could visit and take part safely.

"Of course, a major international event of this scale, we wanted to ensure that we could enable people to pay their respects," a No 10 spokesman said.

The largest cost was reported by the Home Office at £73.7 million, followed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport at £57.4 million.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen
King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen. Picture: Getty

Other costs include £2.9 million by the Ministry of Defence, £2.6 million by the Department for Transport, £2.2 million by the Welsh Government and £2.1 million by both the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Northern Ireland Office.

Read more: Who was in attendance at the Queen's state funeral? The royal family members who payed their respects to the Queen

Read more: Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

The Treasury said that the costs include "fully refunding" the Scottish and Welsh Governments, and the Northern Ireland Office, "which in turn they were able to repay to partners who also incurred costs".

Queen Elizabeth died in September last year
Queen Elizabeth died in September last year. Picture: Alamy

The full costs are:

  • Department for Culture, Media & Sport - £57.42m
  • Department for Transport - £2.565m
  • Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office - £2.096m
  • Home Office - £73.68m
  • Ministry of Defence - £2.890m
  • Northern Ireland Office - £2.134m
  • Scottish Government - £18.756m
  • Welsh Government - £2.202m

The funeral for the Queen, who died on September 8 last year, was broadcast on terrestrial TV and digital services, and on air and streamed online to billions of viewers.

There was a national bank holiday in the UK to allow as many people as possible to watch the ceremony.

The coffin was taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster, where hundreds of thousands of people had queued to pay their respects, to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Senior members of the family followed behind like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military lined the streets and also joined the procession. Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life were invited to gather in the abbey, which holds a congregation of 2,000.

After the service, the coffin was taken in procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch and then to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse travelled in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service took place in St George’s Chapel.

Later in the evening, there was a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jakele Pusey and Jovani Harriott have been given life in prison for murdering Khayri McLean

Teen killers of Khayri McLean, 15, jailed for life, as police baffled by 'unbelievable' motive for the murder

Samuel Little

Woman who died in 1977 identified as victim of serial killer Samuel Little

Rishi Sunak is dealing with a Cabinet split on migration - led by anti-migration hardliner Suella Braverman

Rishi Sunak refuses to commit to 2019 immigration manifesto pledge as Cabinet splits on issue

Bashar Assad

Assad attends regional summit as Syria is welcomed back into Arab fold

Andy Warhol

Photographer wins legal fight over image of Prince used by Andy Warhol

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Sabrina Cooper was murdered

Tommy Cooper's niece found in pool of blood after being stabbed to death, as killer faces life behind bars

Kate Middleton's parents have sold their party supplies business.

Princess of Wales' parents sell Party Pieces in a rescue deal after the business collapsed into administration

Alexander Goulandris and essDOCS were cleared after Karina Gasparova claimed he had sexual harassed when he signed off emails with his initials.

IT worker loses sex harassment claim after claiming boss's initials stood for 'A Jumbo Genital'

Michael Harrison has been jailed for life after murdering his son

Father beat son, 11, to death, then claimed he fell from tree - and boy 'would have lived if 999 called sooner'

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home as handover deadline runs out

US President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, western Japan

Biden campaign sees multiple ‘viable pathways’ to 2024 election win

A view of the swollen Santerno River with the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, behind

Formula One drivers affected by flooding in Italy as grand prix is cancelled

One water firm, Anglian Water, has said bills will go up by £90 for the next decade

Water company says bills will go up as firms plan £10bn fix to clean up UK's sewage mess

South Street, near where the dog attack took place

Boy, 6, suffers life changing injuries after being mauled by American Staffordshire terrier, as police put dog down

Russia Ukraine War

Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa with missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Latest News

See more Latest News

People are rescued in Faenza, Italy

Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins

Lucy Letby has accused her colleagues of engaging in a conspiracy to blame her for the babies' deaths

Lucy Letby accuses doctors of conspiracy to blame her for babies' deaths as she denies collecting children's documents
Rishi Sunak faces three imminent resignations and by-elections after an honours list booby trap set by bitter predecessor Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak faces three nightmare by-elections after Boris Johnson's honours list trap

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

China wants search efforts stepped up as ‘bodies are found’ after boat capsizes

Miller has pleaded guilty

Paedophile predator abducted and sexually assaulted a girl for more than 24 hours while dressed as a woman
The regional police are searching the port of Barcelona.

Spanish police search for missing rugby player Levi Davis in Barcelona port

BT plans to slash up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

BT to replace 10,000 workers with AI as part of wider cull of up to 55,000 staff in bid to slash costs
Some children were left in tears

Can you answer questions from Sats Year 6 reading paper that even staff 'had to think about' and left kids 'in tears'?
Spanish climber Carlos Soria arrives at the Hams hospital after being rescued from Dhaulagiri mountain region in Kathmandu, Nepal

Climber, 84, rescued from mountain in Nepal while trying to set new record

The Zodiac killer was never officially caught.

Zodiac killer 'identified after 54 years’ as investigators accuse FBI of ‘secretly’ listing the suspect back in 2016

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York
I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit