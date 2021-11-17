Queen pictured in first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday

The Queen had an audience with General Sir Nick Carter - the Chief of the Defence Staff. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has held her first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday on health grounds.

She had an audience with General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, at Windsor Castle - marking the return of her engagements after being told to rest for several weeks by doctors.

Dressed in a green floral dress, the Queen greeted and chatted with the general, who is set to step down from his role at the end of the month.

The Royal Family tweeted: "The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff."

The audience took place in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

It came three days after the Remembrance Sunday event, which the monarch previously said she had the "firm intention" of attending before pulling out over a sprained back.

The Palace had said she was "disappointed" to be missing the service at the Cenotaph, with Prince Charles instead laying a wreath as the most senior royal to attend.

The Queen previously had an overnight stay in hospital in October, where preliminary tests were carried out.

Upon being told to rest, she was forced to pull out of a number of engagements, instead sticking to light, desk-based duties, such as virtual audiences.