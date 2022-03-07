Breaking News

Queen holds first in-person engagement since catching Covid

7 March 2022, 13:01 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 13:32

The Queen met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her first in-person engagement since catching Covid.
The Queen met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her first in-person engagement since catching Covid. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen has held her first in-person engagement since catching Covid, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The monarch, who is also Queen of Canada, met the Canadian Prime Minister who had flown in to speak to Boris Johnson over Ukraine.

Pictured in a patterned dress, the 95-year-old smiled warmly at Mr Trudeau as he held her right hand in both of his.

Mr Trudeau was also seen laughing as the Queen gestured towards herself during the meeting in the Oak Room sitting room.

Read more: Queen enjoys time with family after recovering from Covid

Read more: 'Total chaos': Home Office under fire for issuing 'just 50' visas to 1.7m Ukraine refugees

The head of state suffered what was understood to be mild symptoms similar to having a cold, after coming into contact with her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, the week he had the virus.

She tested positive for Covid on February 20 and has spent the last two weeks carrying out only light duties including a handful of virtual audiences.

She is believed to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday February 8 - days after she carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months when she met charity workers at Sandringham house - when her son hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home.

Read more: 'I am scared about everything': LBC speaks to Ukrainian refugees on Polish border

Buckingham Palace said she suffered mild "cold-like" symptoms, with a number of her planned virtual engagements cancelled as she recovered in Windsor Castle.

She spent last Sunday with family at Frogmore on the Windsor estate after seven days recovering.

The Daily Mail reported that the monarch gathered to meet family including Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter Sienna and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children.

Until recently she had been on doctors' orders to rest and only undertake light duties since mid-October.

She cancelled a run of major engagements, and also secretly spent a night in hospital on October 20 undergoing preliminary tests.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TikTok and Netflix have been forced to suspend operations in Russia as a result of new laws

Netflix and TikTok restrict operations in Russia over new law that bans negative war coverage
The Home Office has come under fire for the small amount of visas that have been issued to Ukrainian refugees

'Total chaos': Home Office under fire for issuing 'just 50' visas to 1.7m Ukraine refugees

The Russian commander said he feels "shame" about his country's invasion of Ukraine

Captured Russian commander says he's 'ashamed' of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Civilians gather to try and leave from Kharkiv’s station (left). Women and children were killed as they tried to flee Irpin

‘God will not forgive’: Zelenskyy condemns Russian slaughter of civilians fleeing Ukraine

A young girl sang Let it Go for Kyivans seeking refuge in a bomb shelter

Watch: Moment bomb shelter in besieged Kyiv falls silent as young girl sings 'Let it Go'

Exclusive
Thousands of refugees have fled Ukraine to Medyka, Poland, on the border

'I am scared about everything': LBC speaks to Ukrainian refugees on Polish border

Anonymous is said to have hacked Russian broadcasts to show footage from the Ukraine war

Anonymous hacks streaming channels to show Russians the reality of Ukraine war

A 500kg bomb was dropped in Chernihiv

Russia accused of 'callous' attacks on civilians as '500kg' bomb drops on homes

Hunter Francis, 24, is signing up to fight the Russian army in Ukraine

'I'm willing to die to do good': LBC speaks to man who flew from Canada to fight Russians

Ukrainian couple marry on front line in impromptu ceremony

Ukrainian couple marry on front line in 'heartbreaking' impromptu ceremony

Brits have been told brace themselves for an Arctic blast this week

Arctic blast set to hit UK with freezing fog, sub-zero temperatures and snow

A lucky swimmer escaped an encounter with a great white shark

Australian government close beach after swimmer 'rammed' by 3.5m great white shark

France said it was "inhumane" of the UK to turn away refugees arriving at Calais

France call UK 'inhumane' after hundreds of Ukrainian refugees 'turned away at border'

The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility could lead to "large-scale ecological disaster".

Russia shells nuclear reactor in Kharkiv amid warnings of 'large-scale disaster'

Residents flee from Irpin town as the Russian invasion enters its 11th day

Zelenskyy urges Russian people to stand up to Putin and 'overcome evil'

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman covers herself with a blanket to keep warm after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Monday March 7 2022

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Russia snubs UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

Pakistan Australia Cricket

Post-mortem shows Shane Warne died of natural causes – Thai police
US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks during a joint media conference with Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday March 7 2022

US assures nervous Baltics of Nato protection against Russia

Coronavirus swabs

Covid deaths surpass six million but some believe true figure may be 23.5m
Maggie Gyllenhaal smiles happily while accepting the award for best director for The Lost Daughter at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter wins big at Independent Spirit Awards
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Moscow condemned over ‘humanitarian corridors’ taking Ukrainians towards Russia
China Congress

Chinese minister: Russia is ‘most important strategic partner’
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘opening humanitarian corridors’ for Ukraine refugees

Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing, in Medyka, Poland (

US considers import ban on Russian oil as Putin steps up shelling of Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees
Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC
Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction

Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction
Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK

Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK
Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money
No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC
Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General

Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General
Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police