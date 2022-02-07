Let the Platinum Jubilee party begin! Gun salute marks Queen's 70th year on the throne

7 February 2022, 12:28 | Updated: 7 February 2022, 13:48

Soldiers fired cannons to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Soldiers fired cannons to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Gun salutes marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Monday as onlookers celebrated her 70th year on the throne.

Ahead of a massive 62-gun salute at the Tower of London, troops fired 41 from Green Park and 21 rounds at Edinburgh Castle.

In central London, horse-drawn artillery assembled into position before firing.

Read more: Camilla will become Queen: Her Majesty makes historic statement to mark Platinum Jubilee

The salutes follow a weekend where the Queen got her jubilee celebrations under way with cake and a public announcement of her wish that Prince Charles' wife Camilla be known as Queen Consort when he succeeds her to the throne.

The ceremony took place a day after February 6, Accession Day, when Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II, as the anniversary fell on a Sunday.

Onlookers enjoyed the spectacle which forms part of the pageantry honouring the Queen's long reign.

On Sunday, the Queen said she hoped for Camilla to be crowned as a consort at Prince Charles' side when the time comes, paving the way for the duchess to be called Queen Camilla, despite royal aides suggesting at the time of her wedding in 2005 that she would be known instead as Princess Consort.

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London to mark the official start of the Platinum Jubilee.
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London to mark the official start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's message said: "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Prince Charles released a statement on Sunday morning, praising his mother on her 70 years of service as the royals released a new photo of the monarch beaming.

He said: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

The extended four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend will begin on Thursday June 2 with Trooping the Colour, which will be staged in full for the first time since the pandemic.

A service of thanksgiving for the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral the following day.

Other highlights include a day at the races for the Queen and her family, who will fill the royal box for the Derby, held at Epsom Downs on the Saturday.

Later that day a star-studded concert will be staged from Buckingham Palace.

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson (right) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital today

Boris and Rishi's uneasy show of unity after Treasury 'blocked PM's plan for NHS backlog'

Jimmy Carr addressed the backlash at his show on Saturday

Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke blasted by Downing Street as "disturbing and unnacceptable"

The Met Police has made seven arrests

Seven arrests in London after reports of 'nullo' castrations broadcast live online

The crash happened between junctions 28 and 29 of the M4

Girl, 4, dies and brother, 3, fights for life after M4 crash following a birthday party

Matthew Selby (pictured in court in August 2021) pleaded guilty on Monday to the manslaughter of his sister Amanda, 15 (left)

Teenager admits killing 'lovely' little sister in North Wales holiday park

Insulate Britain have admitted they have "failed" after a string of disruptive protests last year

Insulate Britain: We have failed but we'll be back with 'bigger' protests

England, together with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland, will not host the 2030 World Cup

UK pulls out of World Cup 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

Michael Stone, left, Levi Bellfield and Lin and Megan Russell

Levi Bellfield: Lawyer of man jailed for Russell killings believes he could be acquitted

Exclusive
Steven Bartlett has promised £10,000 to Kwajo Tweneboa, who campaigns for safe and fair social housing

Dragons' Den star pledges £10k to 'hero' housing activist after emotional LBC interview

Peng Shuai has denied making a sexual assault allegation against a Government official

Peng Shuai backtracks on sex assault claims against Chinese Government official

A fire near a track into Paddington is causing major travel disruption

Fire near Paddington Station causes rush hour chaos for commuters

Sir Keir is in the clear over footage showing him drinking a beer during England's lockdown

Police say no further action over Sir Keir's lockdown beer footage

Sajid Javid denies the Treasury blocked NHS backlog spending

Boris's multi-billion plan bid to clear NHS backlog not blocked by Sunak, Javid insists

The Queen is reported to be giving her mother's crown to Camilla when she becomes Queen Consort.

Queen's priceless gift to Camilla: Her Majesty honours duchess with Queen Mother's crown

Those on Universal Credit are set to face a "perfect storm"a "perfect storm" of higher energy bills and tax rises.

Cost of living crisis: Millions face 'perfect storm' of rising bills while UC falls behind

Carrie Johnson has insisted she "plays no role in Government".

Carrie Johnson insists she is target of 'brutal briefing campaign' by PM's 'enemies'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Experts to visit Fukushima plant to check water release plan

Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus in Hong Kong

Spike in coronavirus cases across Asia following Lunar New Year celebrations
Putin and Macron

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

Scott Morrison

Australia to open borders to vaccinated travellers on February 21
North Korea Kim Jong Un

UN: North Korea is stealing millions in cyber attacks on banks and crypto firms
Ottawa protests

State of emergency declared in Ottawa due to anti-vaccine mandate convoy
The Tesco chairman has warned that "the worst is still to come".

'Worst is still to come': Tesco chief warns food prices will continue to spiral
Poland Ukraine Tensions

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

Des O'Connor's daughter is taking legal action after a Met detective who called her "amazingly hot" kept his job.

Des O'Connor's daughter seeks review after officer calls her 'amazingly hot' and keeps job
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan launched their careers on the show.

Neighbours axed in UK leaving show in jeopardy after almost four decades

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports
Camilla Tominey: 'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'

Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'
'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers

'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers
Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke

Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke
15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Can energy companies disconnect your supply? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke
Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says

Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says
Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'

Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'
'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police