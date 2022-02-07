Let the Platinum Jubilee party begin! Gun salute marks Queen's 70th year on the throne

Soldiers fired cannons to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Gun salutes marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Monday as onlookers celebrated her 70th year on the throne.

Ahead of a massive 62-gun salute at the Tower of London, troops fired 41 from Green Park and 21 rounds at Edinburgh Castle.

In central London, horse-drawn artillery assembled into position before firing.

The salutes follow a weekend where the Queen got her jubilee celebrations under way with cake and a public announcement of her wish that Prince Charles' wife Camilla be known as Queen Consort when he succeeds her to the throne.

The ceremony took place a day after February 6, Accession Day, when Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II, as the anniversary fell on a Sunday.

Onlookers enjoyed the spectacle which forms part of the pageantry honouring the Queen's long reign.

On Sunday, the Queen said she hoped for Camilla to be crowned as a consort at Prince Charles' side when the time comes, paving the way for the duchess to be called Queen Camilla, despite royal aides suggesting at the time of her wedding in 2005 that she would be known instead as Princess Consort.

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London to mark the official start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's message said: "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Prince Charles released a statement on Sunday morning, praising his mother on her 70 years of service as the royals released a new photo of the monarch beaming.

He said: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

The extended four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend will begin on Thursday June 2 with Trooping the Colour, which will be staged in full for the first time since the pandemic.

A service of thanksgiving for the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral the following day.

Other highlights include a day at the races for the Queen and her family, who will fill the royal box for the Derby, held at Epsom Downs on the Saturday.

Later that day a star-studded concert will be staged from Buckingham Palace.

