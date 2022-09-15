How long is the queue to see the Queen lying in state? Queue tracker and where it starts

Her Majesty's coffin is laying in state in Westminster Hall. Picture: DCMS

By EJ Ward

Brits hoping to view the Queen's coffin can use a handy tracking tool to check the length of the queue.

The Late Queen's coffin has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since 5pm, Wednesday following a procession from Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty's coffin is lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. It is open to the public 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday 14 September until 6.30am on Monday 19 September.

During the Lying-in-State period, the coffin rests on a raised platform in the middle of Westminster Hall. Each corner of the platform is guarded around the clock by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Members of the public are free to file past the platform and pay their respects.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit to pay their respects to the late monarch but mourners have been warned that they may have to queue for up to 30 hours. The queue route, which could stretch up to ten miles, takes in London Bridge, Southwark and Waterloo before finishing at Westminster.

Here is the current state of the queue:

Here is everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth's lying in state:

Access

Disabled access

There is access for those with mobility issues. Follow the accessibility information on GOV.UK: Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster (external website).

Visitor Assistants in Parliament will guide wheelchair users and any people with mobility issues (and their carers) along a route to access Westminster Hall.

Accessible toilet facilities

There are no public toilet facilities available within Parliament. Details of facilities available along the route of the queue will be available on GOV.UK: Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster (external website).

Assistance dogs

Guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs are permitted within the Palace of Westminster. No other animals are permitted.

Medical equipment

Equipment required for medical reasons will be permitted. If not visually obvious on arrival at the security search point, please make the security team aware of the equipment.

Travel in London

There is no parking available at the Palace of Westminster. Visitors are strongly advised to use public transport or taxis, as there are extensive road closures in place in the Westminster area.

Security

Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in. Only small bags are permitted.

To prepare for security screening, please place items such as mobile phones, keys, small change, belts, heavy jewellery and watches into your bag or jacket pocket if you have one.

There is a strict bag policy in operation. You are only permitted to bring one small bag per person into the Palace of Westminster. It must be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, with one simple opening or zip so you can move quickly through the security check.

If you have to bring a larger bag, you will need to leave it in the bag drop facility, which you will be directed to. However, capacity is limited and there is no guarantee that there will be space at the facility. Items are left at an individual’s own risk. Waiting for bag storage space to become available will increase your queuing time.

The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster. Picture: Getty

Prohibited items

You must not bring any of the following items into the security search point or Palace of Westminster.

Prohibited items will be confiscated and will not be returned. Illegal items will be dealt with by the police.

Bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size, bags or rucksacks with expandable compartments, bags or rucksacks with multiple pockets or complex openings, solid-sided bags, or bags on wheels. There is a bag drop facility with limited capacity before you enter the security search point but there is no guarantee that there will be space at this facility.

Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles which must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.

Food and liquid of any kind. Any food or liquids must be consumed in the queue or disposed of before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.

Flowers or other tribute items, including candles, soft toys, and photographs. These items cannot be taken into or left in the Palace of Westminster, and should be taken to the dedicated floral tribute areas in Green Park or Hyde Park.

Sharp items, including knives, Swiss Army knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers.

Personal defence equipment, or any object that could be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety, including personal defence sprays.

Paint sprays, padlocks, chains, climbing gear, and dangerous or hazardous items.

Fireworks, smoke canisters, air-horns, flares, whistles, laser devices, and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise.

Banners, placards, flags, advertising or marketing messages, and other similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance.

Coolers, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, folding chairs, and camping equipment.

Non-foldable pushchairs.

Any other items, as directed by security staff or police at the security search point.

If you require essential medication or equipment that you need to keep with you, please explain this to the security staff or police at the security search point so they can check the items.

Filming, photography and mobile devices

Filming and photography in Westminster Hall are strictly prohibited on this occasion.

Out of consideration for other mourners, please do not use mobile phones or other handheld devices while you are on the parliamentary estate. Devices should remain switched off in your pocket or bag at all times.

Dress code

Please dress appropriately for the occasion to pay your respects at the Lying-in-State. Do not wear clothes with political or offensive slogans.

When was the last Lying-in-State?

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, died on 30 March 2002. She lay in state for three days in Westminster Hall where an estimated 200,000 people paid their respects before her funeral in Westminster Abbey on 9 April 2002.

The first monarch to lie-in-state in Westminster Hall was Edward VII in 1910.