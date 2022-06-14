Queen misses first day of Royal Ascot as Charles and Camilla take her place

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal arrived at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, taking the Queen's place in the royal carriage procession.
Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Queen will not attend the first day of Royal Ascot amid ongoing mobility issues, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall taking her place in the lead carriage.

Details of the traditional carriage procession featuring the Royal Family and their guests was released ahead of the first race at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall travelled in the lead carriage along the racecourse past the stands with the Princess Royal's son Peter Phillips.

They were followed by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent with the Princess Royal in the third carriage with other guests.

However, the 96-year-old monarch was notably absent from the event.

Historically, the Queen has attended several races across the event, which runs from Tuesday June 14 to Saturday June 18 this year.

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Mr. Peter Phillips arriving by carriage during the Royal Procession ahead of day one of Royal Ascot.
Picture: Alamy

Writing in the official programme, the Queen said: "After the challenges of recent times, this year's royal meeting provides a long-awaited opportunity for supporters of racing from all over the world to come together for five days of outstanding sport.

"Once again, it is thrilling that horses from around the globe have travelled to Royal Ascot to compete at the highest level."

The Queen has more than 10 horses entered over the five days of the event and, with her Windsor Castle home just a 15-minute drive away, there is still some hope that she will attend during the week.

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Mr. Peter Phillips arriving by carriage during the Royal Procession.
Picture: Alamy

Her horse Reach For The Moon, which missed out on being entered for the Epsom Derby, is favourite with some bookies to win the Hampton Court Stakes on Thursday with jockey Frankie Dettori taking the reins.

The monarch's absence from the event comes a day after she made an appearance at the Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle.

The Queen pictured at Royal Ascot in 2021.
Picture: Alamy

Her Majesty was pictured with Charles and Camilla to mark the Order of the Garter service on Monday.

Her second son, Prince Andrew, was blocked from having a public role in the service at the eleventh hour.

His absence was confirmed by the Palace, after Prince William reportedly threatened to pull out of the service in Windsor if his uncle was given a public role.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Royal Ascot.
Picture: Getty

Andrew had been keen to return to royal duties, but Charles and William warned the Queen of a public "backlash" if he was seen in public, the Sun reports.

The Duke of Cambridge's alleged ultimatum reportedly led to the Duke of York being banned amid fears the crowds might boo him.

Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.

