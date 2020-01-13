Breaking News

Queen agrees on "period of transition" with Harry and Meghan

Queen releases statement on Meghan and Harry. Picture: PA

The Queen released a statement following the "very constructive discussions" with the Sussexes about them spending time in Canada and the UK.

In the statement, Her Majesty The Queen said: "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

The statement follows the much anticipated Royal summit and Prince Harry and Prince William dismissing a "false" report that emerged today speculating about their relationship.