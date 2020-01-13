Breaking News

Queen agrees on "period of transition" with Harry and Meghan

13 January 2020, 17:12 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 17:40

Queen releases statement on Meghan and Harry
Queen releases statement on Meghan and Harry. Picture: PA

The Queen released a statement following the "very constructive discussions" with the Sussexes about them spending time in Canada and the UK.

In the statement, Her Majesty The Queen said: "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

The statement follows the much anticipated Royal summit and Prince Harry and Prince William dismissing a "false" report that emerged today speculating about their relationship.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Harry and Meghan: What still unites the Duke of Sussex and William

Flybe begs ministers for help with air duty bill

Harry and Meghan: Queen 'supportive' of Sussexes after 'constructive' talks

William Algar: Police investigating death of musician in Barnes find human remains

Kento Momota: Badminton world number one hurt in crash which killed driver

The News Explained

Royal Summit: LBC explains the latest

Royal Summit: LBC explains the latest

Northern Ireland: why the reinstating of government is so significant

Northern Ireland: why the reinstating of government is so significant
Stormont: Sinn Fein backs deal to restore devolved Northern Irish government

Sinn Fein agree to draft deal to bring back powersharing in Nothern Ireland
A US analyst predicted Donald Trump's response to the attack

Iran missiles: How will President Trump respond to military base attacks?
Nick Ferrari heard what the US airstrike means in Iran

US kills Iranian General: Expert explains what will happen next in Middle East