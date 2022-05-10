Queen plans to attend Platinum Jubilee event despite missing State Opening

The Queen is still planning on attending the Platinum Jubilee next month. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Queen is still planning on attending the Platinum Jubilee next month despite missing the State Opening of Parliament today.

The Monarch, 96, was forced to pull out of today's Queen's speech with mobility issues, despite a "wheelchair-friendly route" being discussed so she could make it.

She will instead prioritise attending the Jubilee commemoration, marking her 70 years on the throne, where she is expected to appear at the Trooping of the Colour, a parade and flypast at the start of the celebrations on Thursday, 2nd June.

The Queen is also expected to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral the next day alongside the rest of the royal family, though her presence will likely not be confirmed until the day itself.

The celebrations will also include a service of thanksgiving and Jubilee pageant.

The Monarch marked the official Jubilee in February 2022 when she met with charity workers at Sandringham House and cut a celebratory cake, in her largest in-person engagement since October.

The Monarch reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion last night on royal doctors' advice because she was struggling to walk or stand for long periods.

It was only the third time during her reign that the Queen has not opened parliament - and the first time nearly 60 years.

The exceptions were in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward, when her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement last night: "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

"At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's Speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

