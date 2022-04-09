Royals share touching Philip tribute as Queen marks first anniversary of duke's death

By Will Taylor

A poignant tribute to Prince Philip has been posted on Twitter by the Royal Family on the first anniversary of his death.

The Queen is privately marking the passing of her husband today.

In a Twitter post, the Royal Family account shared a video of images of Philip down the years, while Poet Laureate Simon Armitage reads "The Patriarchs", an elegy for the anniversary.

In it, he talks about "husbands to duty" and "great-grandfathers from birth".

It ends: "But for now, a cold April's closing moments parachute slowly home, so by mid-afternoon snow is recast as seed heads and thistledown."

He is seen in the video as a young man and with soldiers throughout his time carrying out royal duties.

Philip is also pictured with the Queen during their wedding, and with their children.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99, was remembered two weeks ago as a "man of rare ability and distinction" during a thanksgiving service in his memory.

The Westminster Abbey service was attended by foreign royals, Philip's wider family and friends and more than 500 representatives from the charities and patronages he held during his life.

Today, an exhibition at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard looking at the Queen’s ties to the maritime force has opened.

It includes a naval uniform the duke wore, as well as his admiral’s cap, which is on display for the first time.