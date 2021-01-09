Breaking News

Queen and Prince Philip receive coronavirus vaccinations

9 January 2021, 15:05 | Updated: 9 January 2021, 15:30

The Queen and Prince Philip have been given their Covid-19 vaccinations
The Queen and Prince Philip have been given their Covid-19 vaccinations. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have joined more than one million people in receiving their coronavirus vaccinations, Buckingham Palace has said.

A royal source confirmed the 94-year-old monarch and her consort, 99, had been given their first jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

It is an unusual move by Buckingham Palace, which rarely comments on the private health matters of the Queen and Duke.

However, it is understood the monarch believed the announcement should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and quell further speculation.

The source confirmed the injections were administered by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations."

The Queen and Prince Philip have spent lockdown in England sheltering at their Windsor Castle home after deciding to have a quiet Christmas at their Berkshire residence.

They chose to forgo the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is being updated...

