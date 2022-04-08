Breaking News

The Queen pulls out of Maundy Day church service and Prince Charles will take her place

Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen has pulled out of attending the annual Maundy Day church service and will be represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace said.

Charles and Camilla will be met at the event at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on April 14 by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and the Right Reverend Dr John Inge.

It is understood to be the first time Charles has represented his mother at the royal event.

Following the service, The Prince and The Duchess will proceed to the West Steps where an official photograph will be taken of Their Royal Highnesses and the Royal Maundy party.

It is understood the Queen was unable to commit that she would be able to attend.

The annual event is an important fixture in the royal calendar and will see Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts on Thursday.

It is understood the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, was unable to commit to the event and, with the order of service being printed, she was keen for the arrangements to be confirmed to avoid any misunderstanding or the day to be overshadowed.

The monarch attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh last week with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.