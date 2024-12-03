Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Queen has told guests at the state visit by the Emir of Qatar that her chest infection was a form of pneumonia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The royal has missed a number of events in recent weeks after contracting the chest infection on a trip in October.

It is understood Camilla was not taken to hospital with pneumonia, which she no longer has, and that the condition was viral, not bacterial.

She is now suffering from post-viral fatigue and is missing the outdoor elements of the Qatari visit after being urged by her doctors to take more time to recover.

Camilla is suffering from post-viral fatigue and is missing the outdoor elements of the Qatari visit. Picture: Alamy

The Queen was due to miss the start of the day because of the ‘lingering side effects’ of the infection, which she picked up on a trip to Australia and Samoa.

The Palace said Camilla, 77, was hoping to attend some elements of the day, including a private lunch and an exhibition of Qatari artefacts in Buckingham Palace.

Read more: Queen to miss start of Qatari state visit due to 'lingering side effects' of chest infection

Read more: Queen set to miss start of Qatari state visit amid ongoing health concerns as Kate joins royal party

She waited for the Emir of Qatar and his wife inside, in the warm surroundings of the Grand Hall.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted them before a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, as Kate returned to official duties after successfully being treated for cancer.

It was Kate's first appearance at a state visit since her cancer diagnosis.

Britain's King Charles III and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Picture: Alamy

Since contracting her chest infection, Camilla has pulled out of a series of engagements, including the the Royal Variety Performance, the Gladiator II premiere and the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph.

As part of the Qatari state visit, Sheikh Tamim, 44, will also travel to Downing Street for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.