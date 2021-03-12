Queen reveals fascination with Space in first appearance since Meghan and Harry interview

12 March 2021, 17:47 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 18:23

Experts and schoolchildren joined the Queen in a virtual event to mark British Science Week
Experts and schoolchildren joined the Queen in a virtual event to mark British Science Week. Picture: Buckingham Palace

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Queen has revealed her fascination with outer Space in her first public appearance since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview.

Experts and schoolchildren joined the Her Majesty in a virtual event to mark British Science Week, showcasing the latest pictures from Nasa's mission to Mars and classroom rockets made by the pupils.

An image of the Winchcombe meteorite that recently fell to earth in the Gloucestershire town of the same name was shown to the Queen, who said: "I'm glad it didn't hit anyone."

The video call symposium was held on Wednesday, just a few days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview in which they accused the royal family of racism and a lack of support.

Read more: Public opinion of Harry and Meghan has dropped to 'record low'

Today's engagement was the first since Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which has captivated the world and opened the doors on the inner workings of the Royal Family.

According to a new poll by YouGov, the interview has caused their popularity in Britain to drop to a record low, while public opinion of other senior royals remains almost unchanged.

The Queen was shown the latest pictures from Nasa's mission to Mars
The Queen was shown the latest pictures from Nasa's mission to Mars. Picture: Buckingham Palace

The couple made allegations of racist behaviour regarding members of the royal family and press, and revealed issues around their mental health.

Their popularity ratings actually saw a small uplift ahead of the interview, but they have since declined again and are now at their lowest ever level.

READ MORE: Prince William: Royals 'very much not a racist family'

READ MORE: Beyoncé speaks out in support of Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

The Queen met the first man in space - Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin - in 1961 soon after his historic mission, and when she was asked during the video call what he was like, she made everyone laugh by replying: "Russian."

She explained he did not speak English, and added: "It was very interesting to meet him, and I suppose being the first one, it was particularly fascinating."

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a scientist and presenter, said of Gagarin: "It must have been very terrifying to be the first one, and not really knowing what was going to happen."

The Queen quipped: "Well, yes - and if you could come back again. That's very important."

Gagarin went on a world tour soon after his space mission in April 1961 and was invited to lunch at Buckingham Palace by the Queen, and he also met then prime minister Harold Macmillan.

Read more: Queen shares joke as she virtually unveils new statue in South Australia

Read more: Queen urges those worried about Covid jab to 'think about others rather than themselves'

Dr Aderin-Pocock, said after the video call with the Queen: "When I mentioned Yuri Gagarin to her I couldn't believe her answer. It was not what I expected, she made us all laugh.

"She has a wonderful sense of humour and it makes you realise, given the fact that he died in 1968, how long she has been our monarch. She is living history, in fact."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Cuomo

Cuomo labels politicians calling for him to resign ‘reckless’
A supermoon sets behind the Philadelphia skyline (Joseph Kaczmarek/AP)

Campaign in US city to dim lights to prevent migrating birds from crashes
Andrew Cuomo (Seth Wenig/AP)

Pressure grows for New York governor Andrew Cuomo to quit

St Peter’s Square in Rome (Phil Noble/PA)

Vatican admits cash troubles as it moves to cover budget deficits
Sarah Everard was last seen over a week ago, when she left a flat in Clapham to walk home to Brixton

Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance

Former Somali state minister for presidential affairs Abdulkadir Moallim Noor, centre, prays over the body of former president Ali Mahdi Mohamed (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Somalia remembers former president who died with coronavirus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society
James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants

James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants
Eddie Mair caller opens up about being sexual assaulted as a teenager

Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her
We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC

We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC
Michelle Donelan, minister of state for universities, said the case of Sarah Everard was a "rare incident" but that everybody, "whether man or woman" should feel safe walking down the street.

Minister Michelle Donelan reacts to peer's suggestion of 6pm curfew for men
The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London