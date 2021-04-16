Queen shares one of her favourite photos of herself and Prince Philip

16 April 2021, 22:00

The Queen shared one of her favourite pictures of the royal couple
The Queen shared one of her favourite pictures of the royal couple. Picture: The Countess of Wessex

By Will Taylor

The Queen has shared one of her favourite photos of herself and Prince Philip on the eve of his funeral.

The royal couple are seen relaxing together on a rug as they take in the sunny scenery of the Scottish Highlands.

They smile warmly at the photographer, the Countess of Wessex, as they relax on the grass at the Coyles of Muick, near Ballater in Aberdeenshire.

It is likely the photo was taken when the couple were on their summer break at the nearby private estate of Balmoral.

The Coyles of Muick stands above the entrance to Glen Muick, and the beauty spot lends its name to one of the Queen's corgi puppies, Muick.

Prince Charles, whose Scottish summer estate Birkhall is also nearby, painted the area close to where the Queen and the duke were photographed.

It provides an insight into how the Queen is remembering her husband of 73 years.

A total of 30 guests will attend Saturday's funeral under Covid restrictions.

They are the Royal Family and the duke’s relatives.

A national minute's silence will be held from 3pm as the service gets under way at Windsor Castle.

The duke will not be laid to rest in a state funeral, in accordance with his wishes for a no-fuss ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "At its heart it is still a family event.

"We are following the Covid guidelines. There was a limit on who could be invited as a guest and Her Majesty wanted to ensure that all branches of the duke's family were there, and had to make some very difficult decisions about who would be there.

"For those that unfortunately can't be there, I'm sure they will be making their own private arrangements about how they commemorate the duke, and indeed celebrate the duke."

