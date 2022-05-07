Queen shows off engagement ring in unseen footage released from her personal archive

7 May 2022, 22:25 | Updated: 7 May 2022, 22:41

Unprecedented access was given to hundreds of home-made recordings
Unprecedented access was given to hundreds of home-made recordings. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Never-seen-before footage from the Queen's personal archive has shown her smiling at her engagement ring months before the announcement was made public.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Documentary-makers were granted unprecedented access to hundreds of home-made recordings shot by the Queen, her parents and Prince Philip in honour of her upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The home movies, which have been held privately by the Royal Collection in the vaults of the British Film Institute (BFI), capture the Queen's life from being pushed in a pram by her mother to her coronation in 1953.

A 75-minute documentary by the BBC, titled Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, captures the first extended visit of Prince Philip to Balmoral in 1946 while the couple's engagement was still not public.

A young Princess Elizabeth can be seen beaming as she shows the camera her engagement ring.

Read more: Harry and Meghan will attend Jubilee despite Queen's ban from Palace balcony

Read more: Queen's speech to include an overhaul of 'outdated' mental health laws

The Queen admiring her engagement ring.
The Queen admiring her engagement ring. Picture: PA

The Queen first met naval cadet Prince Philip in 1939, during a visit to the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth where he was studying.

Philip, who was just 18, was introduced to 13-year-old Elizabeth at the house of the captain of the college.

The pair began writing to each other and Philip was invited to spend the Christmas of 1943 with the royal family at Windsor.

It has previously been suggested the couple became unofficially engaged in the summer of 1946 while they were staying at Balmoral but the official announcement was delayed until after Princess Elizabeth reached the age of 21 and returned from a royal tour of South Africa the following year.

The couple wed in November 1947 and were married for 73 years before Philip died in April 2021 - just a few months before his 100th birthday.

Princess Elizabeth with Princess Margaret and their father King George VI.
Princess Elizabeth with Princess Margaret and their father King George VI. Picture: PA

Other rare moments set to be revealed in the documentary include footage of Princess Elizabeth with her uncle, Prince George, who died in a plane crash in 1942 while on active service, and the King's last visit to Balmoral in 1951.

Elizabeth will also be shown as a young mother, with the King and Queen taking on the role of grandparents to Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

More than 400 reels of film were reviewed.
More than 400 reels of film were reviewed. Picture: PA

Simon Young, the commissioning editor for history, said: "This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into a deeply personal side of the royal family that is rarely seen, and it's wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark her Platinum Jubilee."

The treasure trove of footage will be shown for the first time on May 29.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Twins have gone missing in south London.

Police hunt for missing twins, 6, who vanished while playing in their front garden

A leaked memo indicated that the dinner in Durham had been planned

Starmer's 'Beergate' bash with £200 curry takeout was 'pre-planned', leaked memo reveals

Sinn Fein have won the most assembly seats for the first time.

Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland

A group of eco protesters ambushed Priti Patel's speech at a Tory dinner.

Eco mob ambush Priti Patel speech over 'racist and inhumane' Rwanda migrant plan

An England player allegedly was involved in a blackmail plot for sleeping with a transsexual escort.

England footballer 'involved in £30k blackmail plot after having sex with transsexual escort'
The person is being treated at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London (stock image of disease).

Rare case of monkeypox confirmed in England as patient treated in isolation unit

The Taliban have ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas.

Taliban orders all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas in public

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (left) is Christian Brueckner (top right). Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann said it is "essential" they get the truth.

Maddie McCann prosecutors probe whether she was killed after sale to child traffickers

Exclusive
Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice, says Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

A natural gas leak is believed to be the cause of the explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Cuba's capital Havana.

Pregnant woman and child among 22 killed in huge explosion at luxury hotel in Cuba

Mum who 'nudged' protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by domestic abuse

Mum who nudged protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by PTSD

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was grilled on whether Keir Starmer should resign by LBC's Andrew Castle.

Minister refuses to say whether Keir Starmer should resign if he broke law over 'Beergate'

The Scheherazade superyacht allegedly owned by Vladimir Putin has been seized by Italian authorities.

'Putin's £570m superyacht' seized by Italy over fears it may sail to international waters

inn Fein's Daniel Baker, Pat Sheehan, President Mary Lou McDonald, Aisling Reilly and Orlaithi Flynn.

Sinn Fein on track to win most seats stoking fears of a united Ireland

The Queen's Speech will include an overhaul of mental health powers to protect patient liberty

Queen's speech to include an overhaul of 'outdated' mental health laws

Mike Hagerty has died aged 67.

Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Mike Hagerty dies aged 67

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cuba Hotel Explosion

26 dead as search for survivors of Cuba hotel blast continues
Afghanistan

Taliban orders women in Afghanistan to wear burka in public

Mariupol

Women, children and the elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
Russia Ukraine

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Afghan women

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders order women to wear burka in public
Satellite image of the Azovstal steelworks

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second five-year term
Flame retardant is dropped

‘Unprecedented’ weather expected to fuel wildfires in New Mexico
North Korean missile launch

North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched missile

The Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Evacuation efforts continue at besieged Ukrainian steel mill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling
'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite
Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/05 | Watch again

We're all lucky to be able to vote freely, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Ukraine war shows why we're lucky to be able to vote freely
'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans
The focus is now on what normal voters want to hear, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Voters have the ball at their feet ahead of local elections

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police