Classic Queen song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' removed from Greatest Hits album for 'being too raunchy'

One of Queen's most popular songs has been removed in a new release of its Greatest Hits album. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A classic Queen song has been ditched from a new version of the legendary band's Greatest Hits album.

The song "Fat Bottomed Girls" has been left off of the release of the 1981 Queen Greatest Hits album in its release on new audio platform Yoto - aimed at getting younger audiences to enjoy classic music.

The track has featured on the album since its release alongside several over adult-themed songs.

Despite the removal of the beloved song, the Yoto release does warn parents about the topics covered in Queen's oeuvre.

The service warned: “Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs.

The song has been removed from the album, which is one of the biggest-selling albums of all time in Britain. Picture: Getty

"These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children.”

