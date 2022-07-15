Queen said 'thank goodness Meghan isn't coming' to Prince Philip's funeral, book claims

The Queen was reportedly relieved Meghan did not attend Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen expressed relief that Meghan was not coming to Prince Philip's funeral shortly before the ceremony, a new book has claimed.

Tom Bower has written a book titled Revenge, about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In it he claims the Queen clearly aired her feels about Meghan to aides at Windsor Castle before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

The book claims she said: "Thank goodness Meghan is not coming."

The claim has been met with scepticism from those close to the Queen.

They questioned whether her attention would be anywhere other than on her late husband on that day.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Those close to the Queen have raised doubts about the claim. Picture: Alamy

The Duke's funeral was on April 17 - just over a month after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview the pair accused the Royal family of racism, saying there had been "several conversations" about how dark their baby's skin could be.

They also said Meghan was refused help when she had suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy.

Meghan did not attend the funeral because she was in the later stages of pregnancy. Picture: Alamy

Meghan did not attend the ceremony for the late Duke because she was seven months' pregnant.

The book claims that Harry wanted to return to California as soon as possible after the funeral.