Queen to be buried beside her husband, Prince Philip, at King George Memorial Chapel in Windsor

Queen to be laid to rest beside her husband, Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Queen Elizabeth will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor beside her late husband, Prince Philip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The longest serving British monarch will be buried in the grounds of Windsor Castle in the King George VI Memorial Chapel following the state funeral.

The Queen’s parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, are also buried in the chapel in Windsor. The ashes of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, are also placed there.

The chapel was completed in 1969 after the death of the Queen’s father, George VI, who unexpectedly ascended to the throne in 1936 after the abdication of his brother, Edward VIII. Originally interred in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, George VI was then moved to the newly constructed chapel.

Once the Queen has been buried, Prince Philip, will be moved to the chapel with her. Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, has previously been interred in the nearby St George’s Chapel.

The Queen and Prince Philip will be buried beside one another. Picture: Getty

Over the next few days, the coffin will leave Balmoral and taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. A small service will then take place at the nearby St Giles’ Cathedral for members of the royal family, before being opened to the public where she will lay in rest.

Follow the latest in our live blog or on LBC on Global Player

Read more: King Charles approves bank holiday for Queen's funeral in one of his first acts as monarch

The coffin will then fly to London where the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days for the public to be able to visit. Over 200,000 people came to see the Queen Mother’s coffin after her death in 2002. Many more are expected to make their way to Westminster to pay their respects.

King George VI lying in state in 1952. Picture: Getty

The Queen’s funeral will then be expected to take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey, where the Queen was also coronated in 1953, and where she married Prince Philip in 1947. Members of the royal family will attend, and world leaders will fly in to pay their respects.

The coffin’s final journey will then be a procession through Windsor on its way to a committal service where the Queen will be laid to rest.