Queen 'could be too frail to appear on balcony for Platinum Jubilee'

The Queen traditionally makes an appearance on the famous balcony for royal celebrations - but she may be too week this year. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen could be too frail to make her traditional appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for her Platinum Jubilee.

At previous jubilees - as well as other celebrations such as weddings and birthdays - the monarch has stood on the balcony and given a smile and a wave to the audience.

But now a source told the Daily Mail that the 96-year-old was not guaranteed to be strong enough to make an appearance this year.

The Queen has had a number of recent health scares. Picture: Alamy

The paper quoted the insider as saying: "It could still happen but it is by no means guaranteed that we will see the Queen on the balcony during the Jubilee."

There is reportedly a 'Plan B' being drawn up if she is unable to appear.

Concern for the Queen's health has grown after a series of scares in recent months.

She spent some time in hospital in October last year.

Afterwards she was advised to rest for at least two weeks and cancelled a string of engagements - including the Remembrance Sunday event in November and, more recently, the Commonwealth Day service.

The monarch usually appears on the balcony for royal celebrations including birthdays, weddings and jubilees. Picture: Alamy

In February she contracted Covid-19, which she later said left her feeling tired and exhausted and led to her cancelling a number of virtual engagements.

In April it was claimed that she would only be at events if her attendance was confirmed on the day.

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with a four-day weekend at the beginning of June.

Street parties, concerts and parades are being planned across the country to celebrate her historic 70-year reign.