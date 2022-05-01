Camilla Tominey 4pm - 7pm
Queen 'could be too frail to appear on balcony for Platinum Jubilee'
1 May 2022, 16:30 | Updated: 1 May 2022, 16:33
The Queen could be too frail to make her traditional appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for her Platinum Jubilee.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
At previous jubilees - as well as other celebrations such as weddings and birthdays - the monarch has stood on the balcony and given a smile and a wave to the audience.
But now a source told the Daily Mail that the 96-year-old was not guaranteed to be strong enough to make an appearance this year.
Read more: Queen told to apologise for slavery in new royal Caribbean tour controversy
Read more: Chris Bryant says he was 'touched up' by senior MPs amid outcry at Parliament's culture
The paper quoted the insider as saying: "It could still happen but it is by no means guaranteed that we will see the Queen on the balcony during the Jubilee."
There is reportedly a 'Plan B' being drawn up if she is unable to appear.
Concern for the Queen's health has grown after a series of scares in recent months.
She spent some time in hospital in October last year.
Afterwards she was advised to rest for at least two weeks and cancelled a string of engagements - including the Remembrance Sunday event in November and, more recently, the Commonwealth Day service.
Read more: William and Kate share sweet photos of Prince Louis at the beach to mark fourth birthday
Read more: 'He put his wedding ring on my finger': Tom Parker's wife speaks of star's final moments
In February she contracted Covid-19, which she later said left her feeling tired and exhausted and led to her cancelling a number of virtual engagements.
In April it was claimed that she would only be at events if her attendance was confirmed on the day.
The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with a four-day weekend at the beginning of June.
Street parties, concerts and parades are being planned across the country to celebrate her historic 70-year reign.