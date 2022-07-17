Queen leads tributes to Camilla on her 75th birthday

The royal family has paid tribute to Camilla. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has led tributes to the Duchess of Cornwall to mark her milestone birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Buckingham Palace shared photos of Camilla alongside birthday messages and cake emojis on Twitter on Sunday.

The Queen's @RoyalFamily Twitter account tweeted: "Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday!"

Buckingham Palace also shared a photo of Camilla, beaming as she held her Jack Russell terrier, Beth.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson, who took the picture, retweeted the post, adding: "A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, 75 today!

"Pictured on the steps of her shepherd's hut at home in Wiltshire with the lovely Beth."

Read more: Clarence House shares official picture to mark Camilla's 75th birthday

🎂 Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday!



📷 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/KwYp1wZ9hB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2022

Prince William and Kate also sent greetings to Camilla, tweeting: "Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall today!"

The message was shared alongside a photo, taken by Kate, showing Camilla walking through a meadow of forget-me-nots.

Prince Charles and Camilla's @ClarenceHouse account acknowledged the posts, saying: "Thank you for all your kind messages and well-wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall's 75th birthday today!"

Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today! 🎈



📷 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/N6aXAGRog5 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 17, 2022

It comes after an official picture of the future Queen Consort was released on Saturday to mark her birthday.

It showed Camilla sitting at a garden table with flowers and plants in the background and a tea cup and saucer in front of her, along with a bowl of peaches.

The picture was taken last month in the gardens of Raymill, Camilla's retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire, where the photographed peaches were grown.

Clarence House said her birthday would be celebrated on Sunday with a small family dinner.

It is likely that Charles will host the evening get-together and guests are likely to dine at Highgrove House.

Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes, and son, Tom Parker Bowles, are expected, along with her younger sister, Annabel Elliot.