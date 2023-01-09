Queen would be 'turning in her grave', says ex-comms secretary to the King, Kristina Kyriacou

By Emma Soteriou

The late Queen would be "turning in her grave" following the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, the King's ex-communications secretary has said.

Harry made several scathing remarks in a series of bombshell interviews ahead of his book's release.

The memoir dropped early in Spain last week, with details gradually emerging from it, including fights he had with his brother as well as his experience taking drugs and losing his virginity.

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, King Charles' former communications secretary, Kristina Kyriacou, said she was "saddened" to think of the Queen's reaction.

"I think the Duke of Edinburgh will be saying ‘Well that’s what you get for marrying an actress’. I think he’ll be having a good giggle," she said.

"But I do think that the Queen would be turning in her grave."

"Her dear husband left this mortal coil with the build up to Oprah and all of that scandal and all of the airings of their grief.

Ms Kyriacou continued: "Remember, to the Queen, to the Duke of Edinburgh, to the now-King, even to the Queen Consort, Harry was a source of great fun, he did great work and the British media reported on that great work all the time.

"Yes, there are tabloid media all over the world, there are paparazzi all over the world, but the paparazzi in the tunnel when your mother died were French media who are still unregulated.

"British media are now regulated. And of course we can make improvements but to suggest that British media are the villains of this piece or that members of the royal family are the villains…he doesn’t even take ownership for wearing a Nazi uniform."

Ms Kyriacou also said she felt Harry had "lost his path" since stepping down from his royal duties and moving to the US with Meghan.

Telling of her reaction to the the prince's revelations, she said: "I think it’s overarching shock that he’s gone that far.

"For someone who, when Archie was born, did not want the godparents named because he wanted to keep their anonymity, he wanted something to be private…

"Just to see the headlines of that book and still hear the way he’s talking in these interviews, I really do think he’s lost his path and he’s not quite the happy and well-rounded man that he now professes he is."