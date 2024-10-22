Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised. Picture: @MHS_NSW, Alamy

By Henry Moore

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney, Australia has been vandalised as groups protest King Charles’ visit to the city.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after police arrested an Aboriginal Australian man who was protesting outside the Sydney Opera House ahead of a visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Wayne Wharton, a prominent Indigenous rights campaigner in Australia, was seen being put into a police van after shouting "he's not my King" and refusing to move on when asked.

King Charles’ visit to Australia has been marred by protests, as anti monarchy groups and politicians demand he give up his titles in the country.

In this latest protest, red paint was thrown over a statue of Queen Victoria.

Read more: Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

A spokesman for New South Wales Police said: “About 5.30am today [Oct 22], police were called to Queen Victoria Building, Market Street, Sydney CBD, following reports a statue had been vandalised.

The Queen Victoria statue in George Street, Sydney, was vandalised this morning with red paint. We repeat our longstanding condemnation of attacks on public monuments and call on authorities to apply appropriate penalties.#NSWpol #auspol24 #Sydney pic.twitter.com/U46XDbgCXw — Military History Society of NSW (@MHS_NSW) October 21, 2024

“Officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command have established a crime scene and an investigation has commenced.

“As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

On Monday, Charles was heckled by senator Lidia Thorpe who told him that he had "destroyed" her land - as he gave a speech during his tour of the country.

The King had been giving a speech in Canberra about his relationship with Australia, with Camilla and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance, as well as a large crowd.

He had just finished speaking at the event at Government House and was receiving applause as Senator Lidia Thorpe stepped into the aisle and began shouting at him for about 30 seconds.

Wayne Wharton, a protester holding an Aboriginal flag, gestures ahead of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit to the Sydney Opera House. Picture: Getty

Ms Thorpe, who has Aboriginal Australian heritage, said: "You are not our King, you are not Sovereign... you have committed genocide against our people.

"Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us... Our babies, Our people. You destroyed our land."

She continued: "Give us a treaty - we want a treaty with this country... This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King you are not our King."

She later doubled down on her remarks, sharing a cartoon of the monarch's head lying next to a crown.

Charles is the monarch of Australia, as well as 13 other Commonwealth countries. Many people in these countries want their states to become a republic, although others are also support having the British monarch as head of state. A 1999 referendum gave a slight majority to keeping the monarch.

Another planned referendum was postponed earlier this year. Charles himself has said a decision on keeping the monarchy is up to the Australian people.