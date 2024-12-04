Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

4 December 2024, 16:21

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony
Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Queen Camilla, 77, warmly embraced France's first lady at a literary award ceremony, as she continues her recovery from pneumonia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Camilla is suffering from post-viral fatigue as a result of the infection, which she disclosed she had been suffering from on Tuesday.

In a step towards her recovery, she joined Brigitte Macron to give out prizes at the Entente Litteraire Prize award ceremony, an Anglo-French initiative which celebrates books aimed at teenagers and young adults.

Camilla wore a grey and black tweed jacket and dress by French label Dior, and greeted Mrs Macron in French with the traditional "bonjour".

Mrs Macron, who was waiting on the doorstep of the French ambassador's residence in Kensington, central London, fondly welcomed Camilla with a "bise' - kissing each other on the cheek.

The Entente Litteraire Prize was launched by Camilla and Mrs Macron during the King and Queen's state visit to France in September 2023.

Queen Camilla at the Entente Littéraire Prize Ceremony
Queen Camilla at the Entente Littéraire Prize Ceremony. Picture: Getty

The women had a private conversation in the salon, during which they exchanged books.

Camilla gave Mrs Macron four books from The Queen's Reading Room, a charity working to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading.

In return, Mrs Macron gave her a book about Notre Dame cathedral, which has just been restored and will be reopened this week.

They then went into the ballroom, meeting shortlisted authors, judges, translators and schoolchildren.

Pupils from the Lycee International Winston Churchill, an international school in London, said they were stressed about meeting the Queen, but that she was very friendly, and they spoke about their favourite books.

Read more: Queen to miss start of Qatari state visit due to 'lingering side effects' of chest infection

Read more: Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Culture Minister Chris Bryant said: "It's lovely (to meet Camilla) because she's so committed to literature and persuading everybody to read, which is one of the things that we desperately need."

The awards ceremony took place after the reception, and the French ambassador to the UK emphasised the importance of the relationship between the UK and France.

Author and jury chairwoman Joanne Harris introduced the winners in French and English, and two 8,000 euro (£6,630) prizes were awarded for a French text translated into English and an English text translated into French.

The winners were Lucie Bryon, Manon Steffan Ros and Lise Garond.

Smiling as she left, Camilla said the event went "really well" and wished the guests a happy Christmas.

She missed the outdoor ceremonial welcome for the Emir of Qatar on Horse Guards Parade, waiting in the warm inside Buckingham Palace instead, on doctors' advice, but attended a lunch, a Royal Collection exhibition and the state banquet.

The Queen contracted her chest infection after a long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa and has pulled out of a series of engagements since then, including the Royal Variety Performance, the Gladiator II premiere and the Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police tape at the scene of Brian Thompson's shooting

Healthcare boss shot dead in ‘brazen and targeted attack’, police say

Exclusive
Labour could look to "tighten up" rules on political donations.

Labour plans to ‘tighten up’ donation rules, minister says, amid concerns Elon Musk could donate £80m to Reform

Chocolate lovers have been left heartbroken after Cadbury's axed a popular Christmas treat.

'Christmas is cancelled!': Chocolate lovers left heartbroken after beloved festive treat is axed

Paulette Thompson says her health insurance boss husband had been threatened before he was shot dead

Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

Michel Barnier holding his finger to his lips and looking concerned

No-confidence vote expected to apply coup de grace for Barnier’s government

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Manhunt in New York after boss of America’s biggest health insurer gunned down outside hotel in ‘targeted attack’

Demonstrators wearing gas masks in Tbilisi

Opposition leader arrested during police raid on offices amid unrest in Georgia

A huge money laundering network has been busted

Russian socialite unmasked as boss of vast money laundering network used by British drug dealers

Workers probing a sinkhole

Rescuers change tactics in search for woman who may have fallen into sinkhole

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend jailed for life

Abdulaziz Haruna made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid

Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan

Boss of America's biggest health insurer 'gunned down outside Manhattan hotel' as manhunt launched for attacker

Pete Hegseth

Trump considers DeSantis for Pentagon role with Hegseth under pressure

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte points at the lectern

Nato chief urges European allies to ramp up defence spending

The British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in a major war, the defence minister has warned

British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in major war, veterans minister warns

Blackpool

Northern town has UK's worst life expectancy for men - as Glasgow moves off bottom spot for first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donna Nelson's daughter Kristal Hilaire speaks to the media

Japanese court convicts Australian who says she was tricked into smuggling drugs

The defender was backed by his teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag'.

Manchester United star backed by teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag' as Premier League LGBT row deepens
A Russian warship fired at a German army helicopter, that was on a reconnaissance flight over the Baltic Sea.

Russian warship fires warning shot at German army helicopter carrying out patrol in the Baltic Sea
Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift tops Spotify’s most-streamed list

Met Office issues wind and rain warning

Brits to be hit with 80mph wind and torrential rain this weekend as Met Office issues warnings for 5 straight days
President Joe Biden watches a traditional dance after arriving at Catumbela airport in Angola

Biden uses Angola visit to promote major US-backed rail project in Africa

Louise Haigh has resigned as transport secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a fraud offence

Haigh resignation a 'marked contrast' from Tories, says Starmer as Badenoch grills PM over fraud offence
Italy is banning metal key boxes outside properties.

Italy steps up war on Airbnb rentals as key boxes banned amid growing anti-tourism revolt

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court, at a previous court appearance in February

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson appears in court as he faces trial for 'assault and coercive behaviour against wife'
Calls to boycott dairy company Arla after firm use methane reducing additives to tackle burping cows

Calls to boycott dairy company over methane-reducing food additive used to tackle burping cows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life
Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News