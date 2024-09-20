I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief

20 September 2024, 07:56

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Scotland Yard’s former head of royalty protection has revealed that he warned the late Queen about Mohamed Al Fayed’s ‘salacious reputation.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Five women alleged they had been raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94.

Harrods' current owners said they are "utterly appalled" by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by the late billionaire, adding: "As a business, we failed our employees who were his victims and for this, we sincerely apologise."

Scotland Yard’s former head of royalty protection Dai Davies has disclosed that police were first made aware of accusations against Al Fayed in the 1990s.

He said he warned an adviser to Queen Elizabeth II about his concerns - as Princess Diana, William and Harry were going on holiday with Al Fayed and his son Dodi before Diana’s death in 1997. He says his advice was ignored.

Yesterday Mr Davies said: “Why wasn’t something done about it? There are clearly other victims out there.

Read more: Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as Lebanese ambassador warns of 'all out war' in the region

Read more: Inexperienced police 'lacking confidence' to use force - as assaults on officers soar

Al Fayed owned Harrod's between 1985 and 2010
Al Fayed owned Harrod's between 1985 and 2010. Picture: Alamy

“Why was it decided that they were not worthy of prosecution?”

He told the Daily Mail: “In 1997 there were already allegations he had been bribing MPs to table questions in the House and he had a salacious reputation. There were concerns about his persona as a dirty old man. 

“ There were allegations I was aware of that Al Fayed had sexually assaulted women then paid them off. I had no compunction in warning the Queen about this individual.

“I advised the Queen, through Lord Fellowes [her private secretary], not to let the boys go away on holiday with him because of the allegations I was aware of – that he was a salacious attacker of women. “

In a statement, Harrods said: "The Harrods of today is a very different organisation to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010, it is one that seeks to put the welfare of our employees at the heart of everything we do.

"This is why, since new information came to light in 2023 about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved.

"This process is still available for any current or former Harrods employees."

Mr Al Fayed was born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria and came to London in the 1960s and set about building a business empire.

He took control of Harrods in 1985 and later expanded his business interests to include the Paris Ritz and Fulham Football Club.

The tycoon was rarely out of the newspapers, with his most public attack on the House of Windsor and the Establishment over the death of his son and heir Dodi - alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, in the world's most famous car crash.

He spent a decade after the lovers' 1997 deaths in Paris's Alma tunnel repeatedly claiming that they were murdered in a plot by the security services and the Duke of Edinburgh.

But he was forced to reluctantly concede defeat after a high-profile six-month inquest in 2007 and 2008.

The billionaire's relationship with the royal family was depicted in season five of The Crown, where Mr Al Fayed, played by Salim Daw, was seen getting to know Diana.

Mr Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women, but a 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two women unveil a Churchill photo

Stolen Churchill portrait set to return to Canada after being found in Italy

An attacker in Rotterdam

Horror as one person killed and another seriously injured by rampaging knifeman in Rotterdam

English identity 'under threat' claims Robert Jenrick, as Tory MP blames mass immigration and 'woke culture'

English identity 'under threat' claims Robert Jenrick, as Tory MP blames mass immigration and 'woke culture'

Exclusive
Inexperienced police 'lacking confidence' to use force - as assaults on officers soar

Inexperienced police 'lacking confidence' to use force - as assaults on officers soar

Remains of the Titan on the Atlanic Ocean floor

Mission specialist leads witnesses as Titan submersible inquiry continues

A labour councillor who was caught 'covered in lipstick' in an illegal brothel during a police raid has been promoted to local authority leader.

Labour councillor caught ‘covered in lipstick’ inside illegal sex den promoted to council leader

Lebanon Exploding Devices

Israel strikes rockets launchers in southern Lebanon

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin

Israel warned US a Lebanon operation was coming but gave no details, officials say

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman (left) and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins (right) during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2024.

Bye Bye Barry: Gavin and Stacey completes filming in iconic Welsh town ahead of Christmas return

Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as Lebanese ambassador warns of 'all out war' in the region

Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as Lebanese ambassador warns of 'all out war' in the region

The Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam at dusk

One person dead and another hurt in stabbing in Rotterdam, say police

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin speaking from behind a lectern

Israel warned US a Lebanon operation was coming but gave no details – officials

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Five arrested after fatal stabbing in Teesside

David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis

Foreign Secretary calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as he warns Brits to leave Lebanon

Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

OceanGate Titan sub investigators reveal shocking new details about fault discovered before catastrophic implosion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour MP claims Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons'

Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons', says Labour MP

Military police guard the entrance to the National Penitentiary Centre in Tamara, Honduras

Attempted prison escape in Honduras leaves two inmates dead and three injured

People watch the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they sit in a cafe

Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices

A damaged house after recent floods in the Czech Republic

EU chief visits flood-stricken region and pledges billions in swift aid

The Titan tourist sub

Titan’s scientific director says sub malfunctioned just prior to Titanic dive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky to meet Biden as Ukraine pushes US to ease weapons restrictions

Carter Walsh

Boy, 2, killed in fireplace accident pictured for the first time as tributes pour in

Lebanon pager attacks are a 'war crime' and Israel is trying to sabotage ceasefire efforts, claims Lebanese ambassador

Lebanon pager attacks are a 'war crime' and Israel is trying to sabotage ceasefire efforts, claims Lebanese ambassador
David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis

Foreign Secretary warns Brits to flee Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise after Hezbollah pager explosions
Hunter Biden next to a car, head shot

Hunter Biden’s sentencing on federal firearms charges delayed until December

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Emily Maitlis has told of her 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew

'We never got closure': Emily Maitlis tells of 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew, 5 years on from interview
Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit