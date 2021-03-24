Mike Tindall reveals wife Zara gave birth to a baby boy on bathroom floor

By Will Taylor

Zara Tindall gave birth to her third child on the bathroom floor because she couldn't get to hospital, her husband Mike has revealed.

The ex-England international told his rugby podcast that he was left scrambling to get a mat when they realised the birth would have to happen at home.

A spokeswoman for the Tindalls said Lucas Philip Tindall was born at home on Sunday, making the baby Her Majesty’s 10th great-grandchild.

Speaking on his rugby podcast, ex-England international Mike Tindall said: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.

Zara Tindall had to give birth on the bathroom floor, her husband Mike has revealed. Picture: PA

"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

He added: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Lucas was born at 6pm and weighed 8lbs 4oz.

Mike Tindall with Zara's neice Savannah Phillips and his daughters, Mia and Lena, and Zara Tindall in 2019. Picture: PA

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Wednesday: "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow."

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips and married rugby union pro Mike Tindall in 2011.

They have two children, Mia Grace and Lena Elizabeth.