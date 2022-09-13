Breaking News

Queen begins final journey: Her Majesty's coffin leaves Scotland for the last time to return to Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty's coffin leaves Scotland for final time to return to Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Queen's coffin has been removed from St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh and will begin its final journey to London.

Her Majesty's coffin has lay-in-state in the cathedral since Monday.

A guard of honour by the King's Bodyguard for Scotland and pipers followed the Cortege towards Edinburgh Castle and on to the airport.

The coffin will now travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, arriving at RAF Northolt later this evening.

The coffin will be accompanied on the journey by The Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

The Queen's coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room.

On Wednesday afternoon, the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral on Monday September 19.

The Queen's coffin is carried from St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

The Queen's coffin is carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

During the lying-in-state, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen.

On the morning of Monday September 19, the lying-in-state will end and the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral service will take place.

Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the Coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

The Queen's coffin is loaded into the hearse outside St Giles' Cathedral. Picture: Getty

A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel.Scottish officials earlier announced details of public viewings as the coffin is moved from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday.

There will be opportunities for the public to view the Royal Hearse and pay their respects at civic events as it passes through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday.

The cortege will then follow the A93 and enter Aberdeen at around 11am, following North Deeside Road and then travelling through Cults.

It will proceed along Great Western Road, Holburn Street and Great Southern Road passing Duthie Park.

Members of the public have been invited to pay their respects at the ceremony at Great Southern Road by Duthie Park or on a footpath along the route.

The cortege will then follow the A90 to Dundee, arriving at the boundary around 2pm, before proceeding west on the Kingsway to the Swallow roundabout.

Public viewing areas will be set up along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway, where there are numerous safe standing areas along both sides of the road.

