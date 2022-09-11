Queen's coffin route: How to view the late monarch's cortege as it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The Queen's route takes her through Scottish towns and cities before reaching Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

The Queen's coffin is being taken through Scotland to Edinburgh, having left her beloved Balmoral estate.

On a final journey through the UK, the Queen's coffin has travelled through Aberdeenshire on a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital.

The first sighting emerged at 10am, when it left Balmoral draped in the Scottish royal standard.

Six gamekeepers who work there lifted the oak coffin to a hearse.

It left Balmoral and travelled through nearby Ballater on its way to Aberdeen, where she is due before midday. While there, tributes will be paid at Duthie Park.

It will then be taken south on the A90 to Dundee, arriving at about 2pm.

The route taken by the Queen's coffin. Picture: Google Maps

Then it will be taken to Edinburgh where Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, will watch it pass the Scottish Parliament ahead of its final stop today at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, a procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

The King and members of the Royal Family will take part in the procession and attend a service in St Giles' Cathedral to receive the coffin.

The coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by vigils from the Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

Her funeral has been confirmed for September 19, which King Charles has declared a bank holiday.