Breaking News

Charles and William rush to Balmoral after concerned doctors put Queen under medical supervision

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral where doctors are concerned for her health. Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to be with her. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Charles and Prince William have rushed to Balmoral where the Queen has been put under medical supervision amid growing concerns for her health.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch is "comfortable" and is under supervision following doctors orders at Balmoral.

It's understood the Queen's children, Princess Anne, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are also making their way to see her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London this evening but the couple have changed their plans at the 11th hour and are heading to Aberdeenshire.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The news came as new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her energy bills help package in the House of Commons, when she was seen being briefed by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi.

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle said MPs "send our best wishes" to the monarch and the Royal Family is in their "thoughts and prayers".

The Queen has spent the summer up at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, and did not come back to London to appoint Ms Truss as prime minister due to ongoing mobility issues.

My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.



May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) September 8, 2022

She also had to cancel a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday over health concerns.

Ms Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health.

"My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time."