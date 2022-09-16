Last chance to say goodbye to the Queen: The route to Windsor confirmed

16 September 2022, 19:22 | Updated: 16 September 2022, 19:55

The Queen will be taken to Windsor after her state funeral.
Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The route of the Queen’s final journey has been revealed as mourners get one last chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.

The Queen's coffin will embark on a 25-mile journey to Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon, following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey in the morning.

The route will begin in London, making its way along quieter A-roads instead of motorways, in a move that has been "planned with the public in mind", according to Buckingham Palace.

Her coffin will be transported to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, arriving at about 3pm.

The hearse will pass through Hammersmith and Chiswick along the north bank of the River Thames as it continues through the capital.

It will make its way along the A4, A30 and then onto the A308, with well-wishers expected to line the roads to say their goodbyes.

Preparations have already begun at Windsor Castle for the arrival of the Queen's coffin.
Picture: Alamy

The full route covers:

  • Apsley Way
  • South Carriage Drive
  • Queens Gate
  • Cromwell Road
  • Talgarth Road
  • Great West Road (A4)
  • Great South West Road (A30)
  • London Road (A30)
  • Staines Road (A30)
  • Windsor Road (A308)
  • Albert Road (A308)

The coffin will leave Westminster Abbey at 12.15pm for the procession to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park.

It will be taken from a Gun Carriage and placed into the hearse at 1pm.

The Queen's lying-in-state.
Picture: Alamy

Once at Windsor, the hearse will drive along The Long Walk, leading up to Windsor Castle.

Members of the Royal Family will accompany the coffin through the gates.

Road closures

Ahead of the event, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council announced 21 roads would be fully closed all day on Monday as well as between midnight and 7am on Saturday.

The council added: "Residents living in these roads won't be able to leave or enter the area when the restrictions are in place."

It has also announced 29 further partial road and junction closures for the day.

